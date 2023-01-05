The 40 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's New Year Sale: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The epic New Year's sale at Amazon is offering massive discounts on thousands of items to ring in 2023. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping for. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.
From the best deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals for New Year savings to shop right now.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. Plus, you have instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking for your family or hosting friends, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to host. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
Easily add more nutrients to your day with this Nutribullet juicer. It comes with a 27 oz pitcher that can hold your juice for up to 48-hours so you can pour at your leisure.
This #1 Best-selling space heater is highly rated with almost 14,000 five-star reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom and office.
Save on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven for the ultimate kitchen addition this winter.
Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.
It's cozy sweater season. Whether you're shopping for someone else or for yourself, it's hard to go wrong with an oversized pullover for maximum comfort.
Keep your legs warm in the snow, cold wind, and rain with these insulated pants that are resistant to the elements.
Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Get ready for rainy weather with cute rain boots. Just because the weather is gloomy doesn't mean your shoes have to be.
Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 30 different colors.
One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
Save on Adidas' high-fashion collab with Stella McCartney.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and RoC are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals. You can also get Crest 3D Whitestrips for nearly 50% off right now.
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 50% off. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.
According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges.
Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your winter skincare routine.
Best Amazon Fitness Deals
With the colder temperatures arriving, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day.
If you thought you didn’t have enough room (or the budget) for an exercise bike, think again. This foldable stationary bike costs less than $150 right now on Amazon (deluxe versions can sell for thousands). You don’t need fancy features to burn calories and get your heart rate up, just set it up in front of your TV and start pedaling.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. The device includes five attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 60% off!
If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.
Best Amazon Mattress Deals
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
A comfortable mattress featuring a top layer of foam that “hugs” your body and an inner layer of responsive coils “holds” you with cushioning support.
The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
