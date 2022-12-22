Christmas is only a few days away, so if you are still scrambling for last-minute gifts, Amazon is your best bet for holiday delivery. The epic holiday deals at Amazon are offering massive discounts on thousands of items for the big shopping season. Whether you're hunting down this year's hottest gifts, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season.

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for holiday deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping for. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.

From the best last-minute deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals for early holiday savings to shop right now.

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including tablets, Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,099 Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. $150 $90 Shop Now

50" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Amazon 50" Samsung Frame TV (2022) Save on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $1,298 $878 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking for your family or hosting friends, prepare for the holiday season and snag a great deal or two on everything you need to host. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including instant pot, air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $80 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $280 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Amazon UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less. $110 $60 Shop Now

Zesica Cardigan Sweater Amazon Zesica Cardigan Sweater Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 30 different colors. $49 $24 Shop Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and RoC are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals. You can also get Crest 3D Whitestrips for nearly 50% off right now.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 50% off. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days. $55 $24 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fitness Deals

With the colder temperatures arriving, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too. $549 $369 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Amazon Theragun Elite Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. The device includes five attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager. $399 $298 Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 60% off! $250 $70 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Amazon Mattress Deals

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

