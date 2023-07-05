Amazon Prime Day is happening July 11 and 12. That's less than two weeks away, and we can't wait to start shopping massive deals on everything from Apple AirPods to Levis. The good news: you don't have to wait until July 11 to enjoy serious savings. There are so many Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day, and we've found the best ones.

Whether you're seeking a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-canceling headphones or need to refresh your wardrobe for summer, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss early Prime Day deals on top-rated products.

We've rounded up the best Amazon deals across all categories from summer fashion to tech and home that are all available to shop now. You can save on electronics from Samsung and Apple, home appliances and even fan-favorite leggings at all-time low prices. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members, anyone can take advantage of these Amazon sales. But it's a good idea to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership ahead of the big sale, and right now new Amazon Prime subscribers can get a 30-day free trial.

Below, shop the best early Prime Day deals to shop before Amazon's biggest sale of the year. And be sure to mark your calendars for Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension. $349 $299 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $549 Shop Now

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. We've sorted through the thousands of daily deals across the site to find the marked down must-haves that we're adding to cart before they return to full price.

If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

Below, check out the best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop across all categories before the event kicks off on Tuesday, July 11.

This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag great deals on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers and more.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $100 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Consider Amazon your one-stop shop for all things beauty, including skincare tools, sunscreen, makeup and hair tools.

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream Amazon COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream "I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup." $24 $16 Shop Now

Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags and dresses.

Whether you have summer travel on the horizon or simply need an excuse to upgrade your current suitcase situation, there are so many deals on top travel brands such as Samsonite and Travelpro.

Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Nectar, Serta and more.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free. $899 $699 Shop Now

