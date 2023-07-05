The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now: Save On iRobot Roomba, Apple, Kate Spade and More
Amazon Prime Day is happening July 11 and 12. That's less than two weeks away, and we can't wait to start shopping massive deals on everything from Apple AirPods to Levis. The good news: you don't have to wait until July 11 to enjoy serious savings. There are so many Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day, and we've found the best ones.
Whether you're seeking a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-canceling headphones or need to refresh your wardrobe for summer, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss early Prime Day deals on top-rated products.
We've rounded up the best Amazon deals across all categories from summer fashion to tech and home that are all available to shop now. You can save on electronics from Samsung and Apple, home appliances and even fan-favorite leggings at all-time low prices. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members, anyone can take advantage of these Amazon sales. But it's a good idea to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership ahead of the big sale, and right now new Amazon Prime subscribers can get a 30-day free trial.
Below, shop the best early Prime Day deals to shop before Amazon's biggest sale of the year. And be sure to mark your calendars for Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.
The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.
Save $400 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort.
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for over 40% off.
This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.
Take over 60% off a timeless leather crossbody from Kate Spade.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. We've sorted through the thousands of daily deals across the site to find the marked down must-haves that we're adding to cart before they return to full price.
If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.
Listen to high-quality sound with this early Prime Day deal, the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.
Phones carry a plethora of germs. Sanitize your phone while charging it with this nifty box.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag great deals on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers and more.
Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.
Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list.
This iron skillet is easy to clean and pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Consider Amazon your one-stop shop for all things beauty, including skincare tools, sunscreen, makeup and hair tools.
TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — are obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.
With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
Enhance your natural glow with one of the four shades in this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
"I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup."
If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow-drying brush from Revlon. Produce a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss, by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume.
Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags and dresses.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
Tuck this sleeveless bodysuit into a pair of denim jeans or shorts for an effortless outfit.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals
Whether you have summer travel on the horizon or simply need an excuse to upgrade your current suitcase situation, there are so many deals on top travel brands such as Samsonite and Travelpro.
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable.
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Mattress and Bedding Deals
Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Nectar, Serta and more.
Feel like you're sleeping on a cloud while on this hybrid mattress of five layers of premium gel memory foam.
DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattress features five layers of comfort that provides support and adapts to your body.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.
With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty.
