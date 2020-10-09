The TikTok Girls Are DIY-ing $10 Walmart Jeans

Have you heard about the TikTok Walmart jeans? The George Men's Regular Fit Jean, available at Walmart, gained popularity on the app when users started to share DIY tricks to customize the fit and look of the straight-leg denim design. And it's priced only a little over $10!

From sewing an elastic through the waistband for a tighter, cinched fit to adding distressed details on the legs, TikTokers are showing ways to transform the piece into cool, baggy mom jeans that are so on trend right now. Some users such as Hope Cee and YesHipolito have posted more detailed, tutorial versions of their TikTok videos on YouTube so you can follow the DIY steps.

Wear the jeans during any season. Style it now with a crop top and sneakers or later in the fall with a sweater and boots.

Shop the viral, TikTok-famous Walmart jeans.

