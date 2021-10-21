The Warmest Winter Coats To Buy Before the Holidays
We get the feel of fall with every sip of our pumpkin spice lattes, but winter will be here before you know it. While you might be shopping for fall jackets, right now is a great time to shop for a warm winter coat. And with fall sales happening at so many of our favorite retailers, you might even pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks.
Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.
To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered seven of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia and more.
Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall
The Best Deals from Backcountry for Staying Warm This Fall and Winter
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 50% on Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams
Selena Gomez's Slouchy Winter Coat is Perfect for 2021
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Boots and Shoes
Best Winter Boots to Get Before The Holidays
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Coats and Jackets
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Cozy Home Decor