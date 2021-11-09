The Warmest Winter Coats to Buy Before the Holidays -- Canada Goose, L.L.Bean, The North Face and More
Holiday shopping is underway and that means winter will be here before you know it. While you might be shopping for fall jackets, right now is a great time to shop for a warm winter coat. And with holiday sales happening at so many of our favorite retailers, you might even pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks.
Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.
To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered seven of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia and more.
Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.
