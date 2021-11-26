Black Friday sales are happening now at so many of our favorite retailers, you might even pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks. Holiday shopping is underway and that means winter will be here before you know it. While you might still be shopping for fall jackets, right now is a great time to shop for a warm winter coat.

Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.

To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered a ton of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia, Everlane, Calvin Klein and more.

Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket If you want to spend less than $200 on a winter coat, look no further than the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket -- the viral sensation available on Amazon. The affordable down winter jacket with hood has a soft wooly interior, multiple oversize zip pockets and extendable sides. $247 $160 Buy Now

Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka Backcountry Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka is a frigid weather favorite among fashion girls. The super warm puffer coat is engineered to keep you warm in temperatures down to sub-zero temps and the fabric is water-repellent and wind-resistant. Instead of a removable hood (because where you're going, you need a hood), this coat has an adjustable hood and spacious lined pockets to retain body heat. $600 Buy Now

Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Jacket - Women's Backcountry Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Jacket - Women's For winter vacations, you need the warmest winter jacket you can find for your outer layer. This heavy-duty ski jacket from Arc'teryx has a lightweight shell suited for deep snow enthusiasts, lots of pockets and a storm hood that is helmet compatible to block out blizzard conditions. $699 $524 Buy Now

Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka Lululemon Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka Designed for Canadian winters (that means teeth-chattering cold), the Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka is made from waterproof fabric and insulated with 600-fill power goose down. The parka also has snappable side slits, zip-up hood, zippered pockets and interior straps that let you wear the parka like a backpack if you need to take it off -- genius. $598 Buy Now

Canada Goose Roxboro Coat Cross Dye Black Label Canada Goose Canada Goose Roxboro Coat Cross Dye Black Label For the fashion conscious who live in (or travel to) places where a quilted jacket and synthetic insulation just won't cut it, this Canada Goose Roxboro Coat is the ultimate hooded jacket. It features a sueded tricot chinguard for softness and comfort, removable elasticized interior backpack straps so you can carry it hands-free over the shoulders, and a storm flap and zippered gussets so you can move around easily. $995 Buy Now

Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka Backcountry Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka If you're looking to splurge on the ultimate winter coat, the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka is a great investment you'll wear forever. The warmest parka in Patagonia's collection, this parka boasts a two-layer design that's detachable, making it easy to adapt the coat for whatever weather you may face. It's insulated with 700-fill down and the durable water repellent finish can withstand a snowstorm. It also has a full-coverage hood and external and internal pockets. $799 Buy Now

Canada Goose Shelburne Parka Canada Goose Canada Goose Shelburne Parka In some places you can get away with a trench coat or plain old wool coat to keep you warm. But if you live in a colder climate, you know Canada Goose coats can keep you warm even on extra frigid days. This one might be the warmest winter coat you can find and it's worth every penny. $1275 Buy Now

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer Everlane Everlane ReNew Long Puffer The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. The outer shell is also made from recycled fabric, acquired from 36 recycled bottles. $198 Buy Now

