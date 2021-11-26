The Warmest Winter Coats to Buy During Black Friday -- Canada Goose, L.L.Bean, The North Face and More
Black Friday sales are happening now at so many of our favorite retailers, you might even pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks. Holiday shopping is underway and that means winter will be here before you know it. While you might still be shopping for fall jackets, right now is a great time to shop for a warm winter coat.
Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.
To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered a ton of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia, Everlane, Calvin Klein and more.
Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.
