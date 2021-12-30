Shopping

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Before January -- Patagonia, Abercrombie, Canada Goose and More

By ETonline Staff
Christmas and holiday shopping are behind us, but we still have winter ahead to shop for -- and you might even be able to pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks at a deep discount. 

Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.

To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered a ton of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia, Everlane, Calvin Klein and more.

Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.

Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka
Backcountry
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka
If you're looking to splurge on the ultimate winter coat, the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka is a great investment you'll wear forever. The warmest parka in Patagonia's collection, this parka boasts a two-layer design that's detachable, making it easy to adapt the coat for whatever weather you may face. It's insulated with 700-fill down and the durable water repellent finish can withstand a snowstorm. It also has a full-coverage hood and external and internal pockets. 
$799$519
Amazon Essentials Men's Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Puffer Jacket
This Amazon Best-Sellers Puffer Jacket paired with a sweater is all you need if you want a lighter option.
$39
Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
Gap
Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket is filled with water-resistant Primaloft® insulation that has the warmth of down with less of the waste.
$148$110
Apparis Subi Faux Fur Wrap Teddy Coat
Apparis Subi Faux Fur Wrap Teddy Coat
Nordstrom
Apparis Subi Faux Fur Wrap Teddy Coat
This is about as cozy and stylish as a teddy coat can get. This wrap coat is extra long so you can sink into the plush comfort and satiny lining.   
$725
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. The outer shell is also made from recycled fabric, acquired from 36 recycled bottles. 
$198
MarmotRowan Full-Zip Tunic
Marmot Rowan Full-Zip Tunic
Backcountry
MarmotRowan Full-Zip Tunic
Marmot is known for outdoor activewear that can keep you warm and protect you from the elements. This coat is available at Backcountry for 60% off. 
$135$61
Marmot Strollbridge Down Jacket
Marmot Strollbridge Down Jacket
Backcountry
Marmot Strollbridge Down Jacket
This down parka from Marmot is a frigid weather favorite. The super warm puffer coat is engineered to keep you warm in temperatures down to sub-zero temps and the fabric is water-repellent and wind-resistant. It has a removable hood (because where you're going, you need a hood) and this long coat has spacious lined pockets to retain body heat.
$300
Canada Goose Shelburne Parka
SHELBURNE PARKA Canada Goose
Canada Goose
Canada Goose Shelburne Parka
In some places you can get away with a trench coat or plain old wool coat to keep you warm. But if you live in a colder climate, you know Canada Goose coats can keep you warm even on extra frigid days. This one might be the warmest winter coat you can find and it's worth every penny.   
$1275
Canada Goose Lorette Parka Black Label
Canada Goose Lorette Parka Black Label
Canada Goose
Canada Goose Lorette Parka Black Label
For the fashion conscious who live in (or travel to) places where a quilted jacket and synthetic insulation just won't cut it, this Lorette Parka Black Label is the ultimate hooded jacket (it's also one of the best sellers at Canada Goose. It features a sueded tricot chinguard for softness and comfort, removable elasticized interior backpack straps so you can carry it hands-free over the shoulders, and a storm flap and zippered gussets so you can move around easily.
$1250
Calvin Klein Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat
Calvin Klein Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat
Macy's
Calvin Klein Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat
Get this timeless $400 Calvin Klein coat for just $160 for Black Friday. Not only is it a belted wrap coat style, it also has a high-neck zip closure to keep your neck warm. 
$400$170
A&F Ultra Long Vegan Leather Quilted Puffer
A&F Ultra Long Vegan Leather Quilted Puffer
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Ultra Long Vegan Leather Quilted Puffer
This beautiful vegan leather quilted winter coat from Abercrombie & Fitch is ultra-warm and so chic. 
$240$204
SAM New Soho Down Coat
SAM New Soho Down Coat
Bloomingdale's
SAM New Soho Down Coat
The glossy finish on this puffer coat from SAM adds a bit of style when you're probably feeling more cold than stylish. 
$475
PatagoniaTres 3-in-1 Parka
PatagoniaTres 3-in-1 Parka
Backcountry
PatagoniaTres 3-in-1 Parka
The Patagonia Tres is probably the best winter jacket you can buy this year. It combines three coats into one -- it has a long outer shell to protect you from wet weather and an inner down jacket for chilly days, and worn together, they'll protect you from extreme cold.
$599
Isbjorn of SwedenCarving Kids Winter Jacket
Isbjorn of SwedenCarving Winter Jacket
Backcountry
Isbjorn of SwedenCarving Kids Winter Jacket
Made for winter and wet weather, this water and windproof coat from Backcountry will keep your kids warm all winter long. 
$225
Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka
Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka
Lululemon
Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka
Designed for Canadian winters (that means teeth-chattering cold), the Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka is made from waterproof fabric and insulated with 600-fill power goose down. The parka also has snappable side slits, zip-up hood, zippered pockets and interior straps that let you wear the parka like a backpack if you need to take it off -- genius. 
$598
Amazon Essentials Women's Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Women's Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Puffer Jacket
If you run hot or are looking for a coat that blocks the chill but is a little lighter, this puffer jacket will be perfect for you.
$44
Backcountry Teo Down Jacket
Backcountry Teo Down Jacket
Backcountry
Backcountry Teo Down Jacket
This is a great deal on an insulated jacket from Backcountry. 
$300$210
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
Abercrombie and Fitch A&F 3-in-1 Parka
Abercrombie and Fitch
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
This parka from Abercrombie is made with wind- and water-resistant fabric and recycled fill. It can be worn three ways with a removable faux fur vest, faux fur trim along the hood, and polar fleece-lined pockets.
$240$122
Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Jacket - Women's
Arc'teryxSentinel LT Jacket - Women's
Backcountry
Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Jacket - Women's
For winter vacations, you need the warmest winter jacket you can find for your outer layer. This heavy-duty ski jacket from Arc'teryx has a lightweight shell suited for deep snow enthusiasts, lots of pockets and a storm hood that is helmet compatible to block out blizzard conditions.
$699
Oversized Long-Length Sherpa Teddy Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Long-Length Sherpa Teddy Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Long-Length Sherpa Teddy Coat
If for a stylish lightweight coat warm enough for a winter day, this teddy coat from Abercrombie is as cozy as it looks.  
$180$115
L.L. Bean Classic Lambswool Peacoat
L.L. Bean Classic Lambswool Peacoat
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Classic Lambswool Peacoat
This lambswool peacoat from L.L. Bean is a classic for a reason. It's slightly fitted and very soft for a medium-weight layer. 
$219
The North Face Arctic Waterproof 550-Fill-Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim
The North Face Arctic Waterproof 550-Fill-Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom
The North Face Arctic Waterproof 550-Fill-Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim
The North Face Arctic Parka is a winter staple. The bestselling waterproof and windproof coat, which goes down to the thigh, is insulated with 550-fill Goose Down for maximum warmth. It has both hook-and-loop and front zip closures, along with an adjustable hood with removable faux fur trim, handwarmer pockets and ribbed knit cuffs. 
$300
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
If you want to spend less than $200 on a winter coat, look no further than the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket -- the viral sensation available on Amazon. The affordable down winter jacket with hood has a soft wooly interior, multiple oversize zip pockets and extendable sides.
$247$160

