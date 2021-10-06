Shopping

The Warmest Winter Coats You Can Buy Online

By ETonline Staff
Aritzia

We're just getting the feel of fall, but winter will be here before you know it. While you might be shopping for fall jackets, right now is a great time to shop for a warm winter coat. And with fall sales happening at so many of our favorite retailers, you might even pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks. 

Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.

To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered seven of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia and more.

Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.

SAM New Soho Down Coat
SAM New Soho Down Coat
Bloomingdale's
SAM New Soho Down Coat
The glossy finish on this puffer coat from SAM adds a bit of style when you're probably feeling more cold than stylish. 
$475
Gotham II Hooded Water Resistant 550-Fill-Power Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
Gotham II Hooded Water Resistant 550-Fill-Power Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom
Gotham II Hooded Water Resistant 550-Fill-Power Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
When you wear this coat, you won't even know if you're inside or outside.
$230
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka
Backcountry
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka
If you're looking to splurge on the ultimate winter coat, the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka is a great investment you'll wear forever. The warmest parka in Patagonia's collection, this parka boasts a two-layer design that's detachable, making it easy to adapt the coat for whatever weather you may face. It's insulated with 700-fill down and the durable water repellent finish can withstand a snowstorm. It also has a full-coverage hood and external and internal pockets. 
$799
Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka
Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka
Backcountry
Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka
Fjallraven Expedition Long Down Parka is a frigid weather favorite among fashion girls. The super warm puffer coat is engineered to keep you warm in temperatures down to sub-zero temps and the fabric is water-repellent and wind-resistant. Instead of a removable hood (because where you're going, you need a hood), this coat has an adjustable hood and spacious lined pockets to retain body heat.
$600
Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka
Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka
Lululemon
Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka
Designed for Canadian winters (that means teeth-chattering cold), the Lululemon Winter Warrior Long Parka is made from waterproof fabric and insulated with 600-fill power goose down. The parka also has snappable side slits, zip-up hood, zippered pockets and interior straps that let you wear the parka like a backpack if you need to take it off -- genius. 
$598
The North Face ThermoBall™ Eco Hooded Parka
The North Face ThermoBall™ Eco Hooded Parka
Nordstrom
The North Face ThermoBall™ Eco Hooded Parka
Great for city commuters, this lightweight jacket made from recycled nylon instead of recycled polyester. It'll protect you from brisk winds thanks to the lightweight and breathable high-tech ThermoBall insulation.    
$250
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
If you want to spend less than $200 on a winter coat, look no further than the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket -- the viral sensation available on Amazon. The affordable down winter jacket with hood has a soft wooly interior, multiple oversize zip pockets and extendable sides.
$160 (REGULARLY $247)
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. The outer shell is also made from recycled fabric, acquired from 36 recycled bottles. 
$198
The North Face Arctic Waterproof 550-Fill-Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim
The North Face Arctic Waterproof 550-Fill-Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom
The North Face Arctic Waterproof 550-Fill-Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim
The North Face Arctic Parka is a winter staple. The bestselling waterproof and windproof coat, which goes down to the thigh, is insulated with 550-fill Goose Down for maximum warmth. It has both hook-and-loop and front zip closures, along with an adjustable hood with removable faux fur trim, handwarmer pockets and ribbed knit cuffs. 
$300
Canada Goose Shelburne Parka
SHELBURNE PARKA Canada Goose
Canada Goose
Canada Goose Shelburne Parka
In some places you can get away with a trench coat or plain old wool coat to keep you warm. But if you live in a colder climate, you know Canada Goose coats can keep you warm even on extra frigid days. This one might be the warmest winter coat you can find and it's worth every penny.   
$1150
Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
Gap
Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket is filled with water-resistant Primaloft® insulation that has the warmth of down with less of the waste.
$118 (REGULARLY $148)

