Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Amazon's Holiday Dash is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! And, if it’s dapper menswear you’re looking for, the Men’s Vineyard Vines specials are a must, with up to 30% slashed off prices. From cozy pullovers to stylish shirts, there’s something for everyone at the Amazon Holiday Dash event.

The designs also come in a wide array of colors, so there's something in this sale for everyone.

Amazon's Holiday Dash is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Here’s ET Style's top picks from Men’s Vineyard Vines specials in the Amazon Holiday Dash event.

Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines Amazon Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines This Vineyard Vines Collegiate Pullover is perfect for the nostalgia for your days in college. $98.50 at Amazon

Russet Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Russet Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines This Vineyard Vines Russet Performance Classic Fit Tucker is perfect from the boardroom to the boat. REGULARLY $94.50 $59.42 at Amazon

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines A crisp, patterned addition to your white shirt collection. REGULARLY $90.36 $57.70 at Amazon

Saltwater Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines Amazon Saltwater Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines This Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect for the fall. This Vineyard Vine Half Zip Pullover is available in five colors. $98.50 at Amazon

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Keep it simple with this long-sleeved number, available in Hibiscus Heather or Flats Blue Heather. $98.50 at Amazon

Permit Classic Fit Cotton Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Permit Classic Fit Cotton Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt Vineyard Vines A Vineyard Vines Classic Fit Tucker Button-Down Shirt perfect for both business or leisure! REGULARLY $115.00 $84.22 at Amazon

