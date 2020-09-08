All the Labor Day Sales That Are Still Going On

Don't be sad that summer is almost over -- be excited that Labor Day sales are coming!

The holiday that serves as the unofficial start of fall is always a great time to save on beauty, fashion, home, tech and other items, and this year's deals are rolling in. Nestled between the current Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and November's Black Friday/Thanksgiving shopping bonanza, Labor Day 2020 -- which falls on Monday, Sept. 7 -- is sure to be a highlight of the year for shoppers looking to save.

So what will be on sale? There are amazing deals from Allswell, Backcountry, Minna, REI, Boutique Rugs, GlassesUSA, Kindred Bravely, Splendid and so many other brands. Plus, it's the best time of the year to save on mattresses -- see our list of the best Labor Day mattress deals. Some of this year's deals are already live and more will continue to roll out over the beginning of September -- so you'll still have plenty of time for your traditional Labor Day celebration of relaxing and eating barbecue over the long weekend.

We also have a good idea of what's to come for Labor Day 2020 from last year's sales, which brought major discounts from go-to retailers like Shopbop, Revolve, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Amazon and brands including Good American, Marc Jacobs, Benefit and Eloquii.

We'll be updating this story with tons of upcoming Labor Day deals, sales and other ways to save, so keep checking back!

The Best Labor Day Fashion and Accessories Deals

Adidas

Through Sept. 9, save 25% sitewide, full-price and sale items included -- just use promo code SALE25 at checkout. Shop our top picks at Adidas.

Alo Yoga

Score hundreds of styles of stylish yoga (or errand) apparel for up to 40% off.

Amazon

Amazon just launched the surprise Amazon Big Labor Day Sale. Take up to 50% off thousands of items across fashion, home, beauty, electronics, back-to-school and other categories.

Backcountry

Take up to 50% off Arc'teryx, The North Face, Marmot and other top brands. Shop our top Backcountry picks.

BaubleBar

You'll want to hop on this Labor Day sale: Select items at BaubleBar start at just $5.

Boden

Take 15% off clothing and accessories for all -- men, women, kids and baby -- at the Boden Labor Day sale.

Carbon38

Take up to 85% off sale styles and get free shipping when you use promo code FALL40 at checkout. See our fave Carbon38 leggings, bras, dresses and jackets.

DANNIJO

Take 25% off select DANNIJO styles, from jewelry to sweatshirts to slip dresses -- including some already marked down items. Just use promo code LABORDAY to start saving.

Dooney & Bourke

Through Sept. 8, take 30% off your entire purchase at Dooney & Bourke.

Eloquii

Through Sept. 6, take up to 60% off sitewide at Eloquii, a top fashion destination for women sizes 14 to 28. Some exclusions apply, but expect to save on tons of trendy tops, cozy house dresses, casual jackets and more. Check out the site for even more deals that are live right now. Shop our favorite Eloquii styles.

Frank and Oak

Take 20% off everything when you use promo code LDS20 at checkout. See our fave Frank and Oak picks for women.

Gap

Take an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code SALE, plus 40% off everything else with promo code SHOP.

GlassesUSA

Through Sept. 12, use promo code LABOR65 to take up to 65% off frames for in-house eyeglasses, sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (plus get free shipping). Want to save on premium frames? Use promo code LABOR25 to take 25% off most premium frames.

Hanky Panky

Through Sept. 8, take up to 70% off signature Hanky Panky styles sitewide. Score Basic Bare Multi-Packs, printed styles, Retro V-kinis and the best-selling Signature Lace Thongs for as low as $12.99.

Isotoner

Through Sept. 7, take 35% off the entire Isotoner site with promo code ET35. (You won't see this advertised on the site, but trust us, the code works!) See out top Isotoner picks.

J.Crew

Take 40% off your purchase with promo code BYESUMMER, plus take an extra 70% off all sale styles.

Joie

Through Sept. 8, take an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code LD2020.

Joie de Viv

Through Sept. 7, take 50% off the sustainable jewelry brand's entire site -- that means earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and more gorgeous pieces. Use promo code SAVE50 or simply add the items you want to your cart. Can't decide? See our top Joie de Viv picks.

Katy Perry Collection

Tune in every day for an incredible Labor Day deal, like 80% off the Albee Sandal. Plus, take up to 70% off other select styles.

Kindred Bravely

Through Sept. 10, save on select items from the premium maternity and nursing brand. Deals include $100 off the Hospital Bag Bundle and 25% off the Emmaline robe, printed swaddle blankets and this cute labor and delivery gown.

Knockaround

Fun new sunglasses and blue light blockers are just a click away! Through Sept. 7, take 25% off sitewide -- no promo code needed.

Koral

Through Sept. 8, take 30% off the Koral Kore Collection, which includes more than 100 stylish activewear pieces.

Lensabl

Through Sept. 7, several discounts are available at this one-stop vision care shop. Use promo code SUN20 to take 20% off all sunglass lenses and frames, promo code SEE15 to take 15% off all other lenses/frames and promo code CONTACTS20 to take 20% off all contact lenses.

Lucky Brand

Goodbye, summer -- hello, sale prices! Take 30% off everything and an extra 10% off sale styles with promo code LBRAF. Shop our favorite fall-ready Lucky Brand items.

Lulus

Ready, set, sale! Through Sept. 7, take an extra 30% off sale items with promo code SUNSET30.

Lumin

Through Sept. 7, take 25% off all of Lumin's skin, hair and body products for men when you use promo code LDW2020.

Macy's

Take up to 60% off thousands of items, including apparel for women, men, kids and baby as well as home goods, with promo code WKND.

M.Gemi

Through Sept. 7, take 30% off full-priced styles at M.Gemi with promo code SUMMER30. See our top M.Gemi picks.

Michael Stars

Labor Day at Michael Stars means taking an extra 30% off sale styles, now through Sept. 8. Use promo code WEEKEND at checkout to score these extra savings.

Missguided

Through Sept. 8, take 60% off more than 4,000 Labor Day styles, plus 50% off everything else. See our top Missguided styles.

Mother

Through Sept. 7, take up to 50% off at Mother -- head to the brand's sale section to stock up on denim, dresses, jackets and more fall-friendly items.

Motherhood Maternity

Take up to 30% off full price styles and score clearance items for up to 80% off -- select maternity styles are just $5.

Naturalizer

Through Sept. 8, take 60% off sandals, 30% off other sale shoe styles and enjoy free shipping. Use promo code SITBACK.See our top Naturalizer picks.

Nordstrom Rack

Through Sept. 7, take an extra 25% off clearance items from your favorite brands and designers.

Old Navy

Through Sept. 7, take up to 60% off everything at Old Navy. Score select styles for $6, denim from $15, activewear from $16 and comfy sweatshirts and hoodies from $20. Can't wait? Other amazing deals are live already. See our top Old Navy picks.

Paige

A new season calls for new denim. Through Sept. 7, take 20% off sitewide when you use promo code LABORDAY2020 at checkout.

Quay Australia

Through Sept. 7, take 30% off your entire purchase or 35% off when you spend $100 or more with promo code SAVEMORE.

Rebecca Minkoff

Take an extra 20% off sale items -- including chic dresses, bags and shoes -- with code LABORYAY20.

REI

Through Sept. 7, save up to 50% on outdoor apparel, camping gear and more at the brand's Labor Day sale. See our top REI picks.

Splendid

Through Sept. 8, take 40% off almost everything.

State Cashmere

Through Sept. 7, take 15% off the entire site when you use promo code LABOR2020.

Stella & Dot

Stella & Dot is saying au revoir to summer with savings of up to 70% on women's clothing, jewelry and accessories.

Ted Baker London

Through Sept. 13, take an extra 20% off sale styles for men and women.

The Sis Kiss

From Sept. 4 to 7, buy one item and get one 50% off with promo code TSKLABORDAY. (We love the brand's chic face mask accessories.)

Swarovski

It's a fine time to invest in fine jewelry at Swarovski. Through Sept. 7, take 20% off orders $175 or more, 25% off orders $300 or more and 35% off orders of $600 or more.

Totes

Through Sept. 7, take 35% off the entire Totes site with this exclusive promo code: ET35.

Venus

Several deals are rolling out at this women's fashion brand. On Aug. 27, take an additional 15% off all swimwear with promo code HOT. On Aug. 28, take an additional 15% off all dresses with promo code DRESS. And from Aug. 29 to 30, spend $100 and get $15 off, spend $150 and get $30 off, and spend $200 and get $50 off -- all when you use promo code FINAL.

Yummie

Through Sept. 8, take 30% off sitewide with promo code GOODBYESUMMER.

The Best Labor Day Beauty Deals

Cover FX

Through Sept. 8, take 20% off sitewide at Cover FX, including the vegan beauty brand's new Luminous Tinted Moisturizer, Monochromatic Lip Color and Custom Application Brush.

Fenty

Through Sept. 7, spend $50 at Fenty and receive a gift with purchase that includes a mini Deluxe mascara, a compact mirror and a makeup bag.

Julep

From Sept. 6 to 7, take 50% off sitewide -- makeup, skincare and more -- with promo codeJULEP50.

KVD Vegan Beauty

Through Sept. 7, take up to 75% off products including liquid lipstick, Tattoo Liner, True Portrait Foundation and Signature Brow products. Shop our top picks from KVD Vegan Beauty.

Laura Geller

Right now, take 25% off everything with promo code SW25. Through Sept. 7, buy one, get one 50% off sitewide with promo code LABOR50. Plus, get a free four-piece gift set with orders $25 and up.

LookFantastic

Through Sept. 9, take 22% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY22. See all of LookFantastic's ongoing deals on skin, hair and makeup products here.

Physicians Formula

Through Sept. 13, take 30% off sitewide with promo code PFSAVE30 and receive a free Rosé Take the Germs Away Hand Sanitizer with any $35 purchase. Plus, all orders placed between Sept. 4 and 9 will receive free standard shipping.

SkinStore

Through Sept. 9, take 25% off sitewide with promo code LABOR -- and look for upcoming flash sales from brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Peter Thomas Roth and Sunday Riley. See SkinStore's Summer Sale deals here.

Tarte

Through Sept. 8, buy two, get one free on select items with promo code FREE. We love Tarte products, especially when they're on sale -- see our top picks.

Vegamour

Through Sept. 7, take 25% off everything, including the best-selling GRO Hair Serum, Vegalash and Vegabrow, with promo code HEAT25.

The Best Labor Day Home Deals

90+ Cellars

Close out summer with bottles of wine delivered straight to your door. From Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, take 10% off sitewide with promo code LDW10 --order 12 bottles and get free shipping. Learn more about the 90+ Cellars Wine Club and our other favorite wine subscription services.

AllModern

From Sept. 1 to 8, take up to 40% off and save an extra 15% on your purchase with promo code EXTRA15. Shop our AllModern picks.

Allswell

No need to wait for Labor Day weekend to save at Allswell. From Aug. 20 to Sept. 8, take 15% off the Luxe and Supreme Mattresses and 20% off adult bedding, bath and spa items with promo code PERFECTROOM.

Arhaus

Through Sept. 7, take up to 60% off specials, up to 60% off outdoor items and up to 50% off a rug with when you purchase a sofa or sectional. Plus, for all of September, Arhaus is offering up to 40% off sitewide -- no promo code needed. Don't forget to take advantage of the company's complimentary designer services.

Artifact Uprising

Through Sept. 7, take 20% off all photo books -- an amazing gift idea, BTW -- when you use promo code LABORDAY20 at checkout.

Beautyrest

Through Sept. 14, save up to $300 on select mattresses, including the Beautyrest Hybrid and Beautyrest Black Original.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The one-stop home shop is full of deals. Take $100 off select Dyson and Shark vacuums, up to 30% off select bath accessories, pillows and comforter sets, and up to 40% off organic cotton duvet covers -- among other great savings.

Boutique Rugs

Through Sept. 7, take 60% off any purchase with promo code LABOR60. (Yes, you read that correctly -- 60%!)

Brooklinen

Through Sept. 9, take 15% off everything excludingSpaces products. Shop the Brooklinen items we love.

Burrow

Through Sept. 13, use promo code LDW to save up to $500 on home furnishings, storage, rugs and more -- including new arrivals.

Case-Mate

Time to freshen up your phone case. From Sept. 5 to 7, take 30% off sitewide with promo code LDW30.

Etsy

Through Sept. 9, participating Etsy sellers will be offering savings of 20% off or more across all categories. Want to know what to shop? Starting Sept. 4, head to Etsy’s Labor Day Sales Weekend page to explore the discounted items.

FightCamp

Ready for a full-body challenge from the comfort of home? Through Sept. 7, get two months of membership free of charge when you use promo code LABOR2020 at checkout. You'll also get free shipping and a free care kit that includes glove deodorizers, a glove bag, a quick wrap storage bag, a stainless-steel water bottle and a FightCamp towel (a $109 value).

Frontgate

Redecorating your space? Through Sept. 7, save up to 50% sitewide, including extra savings on sale items. Shop our favorite Frontgate picks.

Havenly

Through Sept. 7, take 25% off the online interior design service's Havenly Full Package (regularly $129), which includes a total room redesign with 3-D layout visualizations, a customized floor plan and access to hundreds of brands with a personal ordering team. After taking a style quiz to pin down your design style, you'll be matched with a Havenly designer who works with your budget and lifestyle.

HoMedics

Time to stock up on self-care, relaxation and other wellness products! From Sept. 3 to 8, take 25% off sitewide at HoMedics. (They even have face masks.)

Joss & Main

Through Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. ET, take an extra 15% off your purchase with promo code TAKE15. Shop ET Style's favorite Joss & Main picks.

Lulu and Georgia

Don't miss this shopping event at the home retailer. From Sept. 1 to 8, take up to 25% off full-priced styles. Take 25% off orders of $3,000 or more with promo code LABORDAY25, take 20% off orders of $1,500 to $2,999 with promo code LABORDAY20 and take 15% off orders up to $1,499 with promo code LABORDAY15. Some exclusions apply.

Minna

Through Sept. 7, take 15% off the brand's ethically made home goods with promo code SUMMERSEND.

Nutribullet

Through Sept. 7, take 20% off sitewide with promo code LABOR20.

Overstock

Through Sept. 10, take 70% off thousands of items across nearly every category at Overstock's Labor Day Blowout. Plus, enjoy free shipping on every order. See our favorite Overstock home essentials on sale.

Pact

Looking for sustainable (and super soft) clothing, bedding or bath towels? From Sept. 4 to 7, take 10% off orders $50 or more, 15% off orders $100 or more and 20% off orders $150 or more at Pact.

Redbubble

On Sept. 7 only, take 20% off sitewide with promo code 20LABORDAY.

Rifle Paper Co.

Desk planners, decor and more! Through Sept. 8, take 20% off the entire Rifle Paper Co. site (excluding wallpaper) with promo code LABORDAY.

Serta

Through Sept. 14, take advantage of two deals at Serta. Take $200 off the iComfort by Serta Base Model and Cooling and Max Cooling upgrades and take $400 off the iComfort by Serta with Max Cooling & Pressure Relief Upgrade.

Smoko

From Sept. 4 to 7, take 30% to 70% off select items.

Society6

Through Sept. 7, take 30% off everything -- including quirky art, furniture and apparel made by independent artisans -- at Society6.

Solo Stove

Through Sept. 7, save over 25% on fire pits. No promo code is needed to score this deal.

Sur La Table

Through Sept. 7, save up to 50% on select items from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad and more.

The Bouqs

Flowers for them, savings for you. Take $15 off your purchase of flowers with promo code LABORDAY.

Tuft & Needle

Through Sept. 7, take 10% off everything (mattresses, bedding and furniture) excluding the bedding brand's quilt.

Tushy

On Sept. 6 only, the Classic Silver Bidet will be marked down to $69 (regularly $109). Plus, take 10% off your entire order with code LABIDET10.

UrbanStems

Want to brighten a loved one's day? Through Sept. 8, take 20% off Doubles bouquets at UrbanStems.

Wayfair

Through Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. EST, take up to 70% off select items at the Wayfair Labor Day Clearance Sale. Shop our Wayfair picks.

