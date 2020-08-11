Amazon Sale: Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at the Big Summer Sale
Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, this Amazon fashion sale is the best opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade and Adidas.
Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer fashion sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this week across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry. Keep checking back tonight for more deals from the Amazon Sale.
Ahead, shop ET Style's pick of Rebecca Minkoff handbags and accessories from the Amazon Big Summer Sale.
This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town.
This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware.
Take it all with you in this chic handbag.
This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal at 55% off retail price, while supplies last.
The Rebecca Minkoff Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag is on sale now for just over $100 at the Amazon Big Summer Sale (while supplies last).
This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have!
Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
RELATED CONTENT:
Vera Bradley Bags Are Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Secret Sale on Kate Spade Accessories
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes
Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag