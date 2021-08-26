Amazon's Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5

You know that Amazon is packed with all sorts of deals -- we can't get enough of all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items Amazon! But the internet retailer has discounts and markdowns on daily essentials like face masks, too. Among all the discounts, you can get deals on face masks starting at under $5 per mask! And since we'll be wearing a face covering for a while longer, why not stock up now and save?

While you're shopping Amazon for masks, this is also a great time to save on fashion, beauty and home items. Right now Amazon has tons of fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Right now we're seeing markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop our face mask picks from Amazon below.

Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask Amazon Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask This is not your average cotton mask. Each mask is designed with a multi-layer filtration system: a layer of soft cotton fabric, two layers of spun bonded for fluid protection, two laters of melt blown and one outer layer of spacer fabric. It's good for daily use as well as outdoor activities, camping and travel. $20 FOR 4 AT AMAZON Buy Now

EcoRight 100% Cotton Face Mask Amazon EcoRight 100% Cotton Face Mask If you're tired of the standard black face mask, EcoRight's 100% Cotton Face Masks in spring pastels can brighten your day. This cloth mask is made with two layers of fabric and elastic for each ear loop. $20 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy Now

KelleyKessa Unisex Washable Dust Cover Amazon KelleyKessa Unisex Washable Dust Cover These light and breathable cloth face masks can be worn year round. Made to filter out dust and particulates, you can wear these face coverings while you work and while you work out. $21 FOR 6 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Crayola Kids Face Mask Amazon Crayola Kids Face Mask These adorable washable face masks are crafted with a 3-D face design, adjustable ear straps, and a nose clip for a secure fit. $19 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy Now

