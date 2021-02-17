Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Reusable Face Masks Under $5

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here and the deals are pouring in! Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks -- you can get deals on face masks starting at under $5 per mask! Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?

Now is also the best time to shop and save on fashion, beauty and home items, as the Amazon's Big Winter Sale event is filled with fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop our face mask picks from Amazon's Big Winter Sale below.

Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask Amazon Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask This is not your average cotton mask. Each mask is designed with a multi-layer filtration system: a layer of soft cotton fabric, two layers of spun bonded for fluid protection, two laters of melt blown and one outer layer of spacer fabric. It's good for daily use as well as outdoor activities, camping and travel. $17 FOR 4 AT AMAZON Buy now

Psisol Fashion Face Mask with Filter Amazon Psisol Fashion Face Mask with Filter These colorful and comfortable masks come with adjustable ear loops and filters to protect your nose and mouth. $20 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy now

EcoRight 100% Cotton Face Mask Amazon EcoRight 100% Cotton Face Mask If you're tired of the standard black face mask, EcoRight's 100% Cotton Face Masks in spring pastels can brighten your day. This cloth mask is made with two layers of fabric and elastic for each ear loop. $20 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy now

KelleyKessa Unisex Washable Dust Cover Amazon KelleyKessa Unisex Washable Dust Cover These light and breathable cloth face masks can be worn year round. Made to filter out dust and particulates, you can wear these face coverings while you work and while you work out. $16 FOR 6 AT AMAZON Buy now

Lanos Safety Smile 5-Pack Washable Cotton Face Mask Amazon Lanos Safety Smile 5-Pack Washable Cotton Face Mask If you want to mix things up, these cotton face coverings come in 5 different prints. $20 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy now

Crayola Kids Face Mask Amazon Crayola Kids Face Mask These adorable washable face masks are crafted with a 3-D face design, adjustable ear straps, and a nose clip for a secure fit. $12 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy now

5 Pack Face Cover with 10 Carbon Filters Amazon 5 Pack Face Cover with 10 Carbon Filters These sporty masks are made with a textured cotton blend that's breathable and comfortable. $24 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy now

Xchime Reusable Cover with Filter Insert Pocket Amazon Xchime Reusable Cover with Filter Insert Pocket These face masks are made with three layers of soft, breathable cotton along with a filtration layer. These come in a 5-pack are an Amazon Choice product. $25 FOR 5 AT AMAZON Buy now

Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks 6-Pack Amazon Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks 6-Pack This Perry Ellis Reusable Face Masks are 100% cotton. This 6-pack is just over $20 which makes each face mask under $5 each. $24 FOR 6 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kxkdss Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps Amazon Kxkdss Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps Save 20% on this five-pack of tie-dye face masks and two lanyard straps. These face masks also comes in other prints like flowers, camo, sky and more. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ASolutions Reusable Daily Face Cover Amazon ASolutions Reusable Daily Face Cover Keep it simple with these three-layer cotton face masks, which comes in a pack of six. $10 FOR 6 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

