Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Reusable Face Masks Under $5
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is just a few weeks away, but Amazon is doling out deals now! Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks -- you can get deals on face masks starting at under $5 per mask! Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?
Now is also the best time to shop and save on fashion, beauty and home items, as the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is filled with fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop our face mask picks from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Beauty and More
The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock!
Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!
Athleta Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids