Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Reusable Face Masks Under $5
Amazon Black Friday is here, Cyber Monday is on it's way and the deals are pouring in! Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks. Amazon is having a sale where you can shop face masks deals starting at under $5 per mask! Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?
Now is the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as the Amazon Black Friday event is filled with fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop all face masks on sale at the Amazon Black Friday event and check out our picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best 230 Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Fitbit, Roku, Bose, Beats & So Much More
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tory Burch Handbag, Jewelry & More
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on UGG -- Shop Boots, Slippers, Sneakers & More
Best Black Friday Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Take $100s Off Frye Handbags
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best 8 Black Friday Deals on NuFace, Keurig, and More
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags