Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Reusable Face Masks Under $5

Amazon Black Friday is here, Cyber Monday is on it's way and the deals are pouring in! Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks. Amazon is having a sale where you can shop face masks deals starting at under $5 per mask! Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?

Now is the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as the Amazon Black Friday event is filled with fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop all face masks on sale at the Amazon Black Friday event and check out our picks below.

Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3) Levi's Amazon Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3) Levi's We were fans of these Levi's face masks when they launched, and still fans now that they're on sale at the Amazon Black Friday. At just $5 per mask, these Levi's Face Mask are a must-buy! $15 at Amazon

Anti Pollution Dust Mask UTRIPSUNEW Amazon Anti Pollution Dust Mask UTRIPSUNEW Add some florals to your ever-growing face mask collection. REGULARLY $14.99 $7.49 at Amazon

Kids Single Use Disposable Face Mask (Pack of 50) Basic Resources Amazon Kids Single Use Disposable Face Mask (Pack of 50) Basic Resources Stock up on printed disposable masks for your kids on Amazon's Black Friday Sale event. These disposable face masks are under $1 per mask, while supplies last. $34.99 at Amazon

Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps Kxkdss Amazon Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps Kxkdss Save 20% on this five-pack of tie-dye face masks and two lanyard straps. $13.99

Kids Face Mask 2-Pack Cubcoats Amazon Kids Face Mask 2-Pack Cubcoats Save 37% on this set of two super cute kids' face masks with elastic ear straps. $14.99

Reusable Cotton Face Mask Sunsturm Amazon Reusable Cotton Face Mask Sunsturm Your purchase includes one cotton mask, four PM2.5 filters and two extra rubber O-shaped rings for your ears. REGULARLY $12.99 $7.99 at Amazon

Reusable Daily Face Cover ASolutions Amazon Reusable Daily Face Cover ASolutions Keep it simple with these black three-layer cotton face masks, which comes in a pack of six. $34.99 at Amazon

