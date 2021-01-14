Best Amazon New Year Deals on Reusable Face Masks Under $5
Amazon's New Year, New You Sale is here and the deals are pouring in! Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks. Amazon is having a sale where you can shop face masks deals starting at under $5 per mask! Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?
Now is the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as the Amazon New Year, New You event is filled with fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop all face masks on sale at the Amazon New Year, New You event and check out our picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
The Best Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock!
The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More
Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Save on Beauty Tools, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Alo Yoga & More
Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Tory Burch Handbag Styles, Jewelry & More
Best Amazon New Year Deals on UGG -- Save Up to 45% on Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More
Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More
Amazon New Year Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags
Amazon's New Year, New You Deals: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More
Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats from North Face, Columbia and More