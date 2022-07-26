Shopping

Best Deals Under $50 to Shop Right Now at Nordstrom Rack

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you've been keeping your eye on summer styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 92% off and these sales are unbeatable.

Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need for summer. Add new trendy styles to your wardrobe like comfortable foot-molding slides, platform sneakers, cropped jeans and so much more. If you've been searching for an outfit for a summer wedding, browse the markdowns on flirty summer dresses, jumpsuits and designer heels all for under $50. Yes, the deals are that major.

Below, shop ET's top picks under $50 from Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale and get ready to save huge right now. 

Katy Perry Geli Sandal
Katy Perry Geli Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Katy Perry Geli Sandal

Katy Perry's Geli Sandals are such a fun treat for your feet this summer. They come in a variety of vibrant styles like Strawberry, Daisy and Lady Bug.

$59$15
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

The high waist gives you the perfect coverage and fit. These leggings will quickly become your go-to leggings.

$29$20
Adornia Starburst Earrings
Adornia Starburst Earrings
Nordstrom Rack
Adornia Starburst Earrings

Make a statement with this pair. These eye-catching earrings have 14K Yellow Gold Plated Turquoise & Swarovski Crystals. 

$475$20
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress

This dress is perfect to bring for a summer getaway. 

$88$22
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote
Nordstrom Rack
House of Want How We Brunch Vegan Leather Mini Tote

This bag will hold all of your essentials when you're on the go.

$98$37
HOME SPUN Premium Ultra Soft Boho Flower 3-Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set
HOME SPUN Premium Ultra Soft Boho Flower 3-Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set
Nordstrom Rack
HOME SPUN Premium Ultra Soft Boho Flower 3-Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set

If you're on a budget looking for a bed set, this is under $40.

$68$32
Nordstrom Pintuck Faux Fur Accent Pillow
Nordstrom Pintuck Faux Fur Accent Pillow
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Pintuck Faux Fur Accent Pillow

This faux fur accent pillow is a fab addition to your couch or new duvet.

$45$10
BP. Pointelle Rib Crop Henley
BP. Pointelle Rib Crop Henley
Nordstrom Rack
BP. Pointelle Rib Crop Henley

This crop top is a summer must-have.

$12$6
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Brand Ballona Cotton Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

This cotton shirt features a spread collar, curved hem, and long sleeves with barrel cuffs that gives you essential comfort.

$60$21
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra
Nordstrom Rack
NATORI Sheer Jacquard Full Fit Contour Underwire Bra

This bra features adjustable straps and hook-and-bar closure. Plus, you can get it in five different colors. 

$64$28
Under Armour Charged Will Athletic Sneaker
Under Armour Charged Will Athletic Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Under Armour Charged Will Athletic Sneaker

Run in comfort and style with these sneakers.

$85$41

