Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5 At Amazon

By ETonline Staff
amazon prime day face masks
Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks -- you can get deals on face masks starting at under $5 per mask! Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save? 

Now is also the best time to shop and save on fashion, beauty and home items, as the Amazon's Sale event is filled with fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Sale .

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop our face mask picks from Amazon's Sale below. 

Crayola Kids Face Mask
Crayola Kids Face Mask
Amazon
Crayola Kids Face Mask
These adorable washable face masks are crafted with a 3-D face design, adjustable ear straps, and a nose clip for a secure fit.
$19 FOR 5 AT AMAZON
Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks 6-Pack
Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks Perry Ellis
Amazon
Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks 6-Pack
This Perry Ellis Reusable Face Masks are 100% cotton. This 6-pack is just over $11 which makes each face mask under $5 each.
$11 FOR 6 AT AMAZON
Psisol Fashion Face Mask with Filter
Fashion Face Mask Reusable - Face Masks Washable with Filter
Amazon
Psisol Fashion Face Mask with Filter
These colorful and comfortable masks come with adjustable ear loops and filters to protect your nose and mouth. 
$15 FOR 5 AT AMAZON
Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3)
Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3)
Amazon
Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3)
We were fans of these Levi's face masks when they launched, and still fans now that they're on sale at the Amazon Sale. 
$7 FOR 3 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
EcoRight 100% Cotton Face Mask
EcoRight 100% Cotton Face Mask
Amazon
EcoRight 100% Cotton Face Mask
If you're tired of the standard black face mask, EcoRight's 100% Cotton Face Masks in spring pastels can brighten your day. This cloth mask is made with two layers of fabric and elastic for each ear loop. 
$20 FOR 5 AT AMAZON
Kxkdss Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps
Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps
Amazon
Kxkdss Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps
Save 20% on this five-pack of tie-dye face masks and two lanyard straps. These face masks also comes in other prints like flowers, camo, sky and more.
$10 AT AMAZON
5 Pack Face Cover with 10 Carbon Filters
5 Pack Face Cover with 10 Carbon Filters
Amazon
5 Pack Face Cover with 10 Carbon Filters
These sporty masks are made with a textured cotton blend that's breathable and comfortable. 
$20 FOR 5 AT AMAZON
Xchime Reusable Cover with Filter Insert Pocket
Xchime reusable cover with Filter Insert Pocket
Amazon
Xchime Reusable Cover with Filter Insert Pocket
These face masks are made with three layers of soft, breathable cotton along with a filtration layer. These come in a 5-pack are an Amazon Choice product. 
$23 FOR 5 AT AMAZON
KelleyKessa Unisex Washable Dust Cover
Unisex Outdoor Washable Dust Cover face mask
Amazon
KelleyKessa Unisex Washable Dust Cover
These light and breathable cloth face masks can be worn year round. Made to filter out dust and particulates, you can wear these face coverings while you work and while you work out. 
$21 FOR 6 AT AMAZON
Lanos Safety Smile 5-Pack Washable Cotton Face Mask
Safety Smile 5-Pack Fashion Designer Unisex Washable Reusable 100% Cotton Face Mask
Amazon
Lanos Safety Smile 5-Pack Washable Cotton Face Mask
If you want to mix things up, these cotton face coverings come in 5 different prints.
$15 FOR 5 AT AMAZON
Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask
Swiss Eagle Cotton Respirator 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask
Amazon
Swiss Eagle 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask
This is not your average cotton mask. Each mask is designed with a multi-layer filtration system: a layer of soft cotton fabric, two layers of spun bonded for fluid protection, two laters of melt blown and one outer layer of spacer fabric. It's good for daily use as well as outdoor activities, camping and travel. 
$20 FOR 4 AT AMAZON

