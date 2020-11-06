Christmas Gifts Under $25
The most wonderful time of the year doesn’t have to break the bank.
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on affordable gifts from Amazon’s Holiday Dash, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.
Just because it's affordably priced doesn't mean you won't have lots of gift options to choose from. Some cheaply priced items include sunglasses, jewelry, kids’ toys and apparel, shoes, loungewear, sleepwear, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, hair accessories, back-to-school gear, books, skincare products and must-haves in home decor.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Below, we picked out some of the best gifts for under $25.
Check back with ET Style for more markdowns!
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks.
The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection.
The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone.
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
An adorable Marlow Pom Beanie made from mixed yarn fabric.
These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget.
The Elf on the Shelf has become a holiday tradition in its own right and makes for a festive gift item.
Get hydrated with Lululemon’s 26 oz. squeezable water bottle.
New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.
Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray.
This is a trendy, stylish woven Forever 21 head wrap featuring a floral print.
Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).
These Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet (Set of 3) are the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.
A fierce red lip never goes out of style.
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room.
This Royce Slim ID Credit Card Wallet will securely hold your license, credit cards and more.
An automatic electric wine and bottle opener with a one-click button and LED light.
A unique and edgy spin on salt and pepper shakers.
Funky and bold white oval frames with a smoke lens.
This fun and creative coaster design makes a great gift for music lovers craving nostalgia.
