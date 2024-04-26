Friends of friends! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's longtime pals and colleagues -- Jack Antonoff and Patrick Mahomes, respectively -- came together for a photo op during Thursday's TIME 100 Gala in New York City.

Antonoff posed between Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, wrapping his arms around the couple.

Mahomes, of course, is the quarterback to Kelce's tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, while Antonoff has been a longtime musical collaborator with Swift. The pop songstress, 34, was previously named TIME's Person of the Year in late 2023.

Antonoff and Mahomes were each honored among the 100 most influential people in the world for this year's TIME 100 list.

Brittany Mahomes, Jack Antonoff and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TIME) - Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TIME

In a tribute written by baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, Mahomes is hailed "one of the most respected athletes of all time, both on and off the field."

For his part, Antonoff was honored with a heartfelt blurb by Maren Morris that shined a light on his demeanor as a producer and songwriter.

"I can count on one hand the people I feel safe with in the studio," Morris revealed. "Jack Antonoff makes you feel like you can just be. Whether we’re tracking fingernail percussion, getting existential, or doing some good ol’ soul-healing gossiping, I always leave our sessions with a new outlook."

Morris also recognized his stellar work with his band, Bleachers.

"I don’t know a producer with a more diverse breadth of work," she added. "Yes, we all know the albums he produced and won multiple GRAMMYs for, but I always go back to the music he performs himself. When I listen to Bleachers, I hear subtle threads of his production ear that is present in his contributions to other artists' projects, but it’s in his own artistry that he glows. And the live shows: holy s**t."

Singer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs onstage during Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. - Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Hot off his Coachella performances, Antonoff is featured as one of Swift's key producers and co-writers on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The 31-track double album, which was also largely co-written and produced by The National's Aaron Dessner, reportedly sold 1.4 million traditional copies in its first day alone and is on track for a history-making first week.

On Monday, TTPD became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single week. The album has surpassed 1 billion streams since its release.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the 2024 TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Mahomes shared his thoughts on his teammate's high-profile relationship with Swift, which took center stage this past season as the Chiefs battled their way to their third NFL championship in the last five years, in his profile interview for the 2024 TIME 100.

"[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor's fanbase," he shared.

"I've met a lot of famous people now in my life," mused Mahomes, who grew up around the spotlight, as his father, Pat Mahomes, played Major League Baseball for over a decade. "Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long."

"She's never not working," he continued. "Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks. Even when she's talking about football, when she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. 'Why can't you try this, this, and this?' She's asking the right questions."

Following his second Super Bowl-winning season in a row, Kelce has been taking some time off to relax and enjoy his burgeoning relationship. He was spotted attending several stops on Swift's Eras Tour, and the pair recently attended the Coachella Music Festival together, sharing plenty of sweet moments -- and even a little PDA -- during the weekend.

"Taylor and Travis were so excited to go to Coachella together," a source told ET earlier this month. "They wanted to be there to support their friends and just have fun. They had the best time at the festival and were in their own world even though so many people were around them. They are very in love and in sync in so many aspects of their lives, and it's very sweet to see."

Then, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce raved about seeing Antonoff's performance.

"It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I really wasn't familiar with and just became an absolute love of their music because of how they perform and how they captivated the crowd and got everybody into it," he said. "The Bleachers, that guy Jack Antonoff, absolutely ripped it and I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar and all his boys. They had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars, and they just ripped it and it was so much fun."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Travis is among Taylor's biggest champions amid her album release.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story," the source told ET. "He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her."

Swifties have speculated that between the heartbreak tracks, two of The Tortured Poets Department's love songs may have been written about Kelce. "The Alchemy," which includes a slew of football references, was co-written by Swift and Antonoff, while "So High School" was co-written by Swift and Dessner.

