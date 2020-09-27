Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Luxury Beauty Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. It is now your time to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling beauty items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes, beauty and perfume. with over 350 items included in this sale and growing.

The Nordstrom Sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Tom Ford and so many more.

Some of the women's fashion brands featured in this Nordstrom sale are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Annie Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Time is ticking on this sale as it is only on until Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. PT. You won't want to miss out on these deals, so get shopping!

Shop Nordstrom Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.

Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too. $121 VALUE $82 at Nordstrom

Clean Facial Cleansing Device PMD Nordstrom Clean Facial Cleansing Device PMD This facial cleansing device from PMD boasts over 7,000 vibrations per minute for the ultimate deep cleanse. Made with hygienic silicone, this device is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof. REGULARLY $99 $84.15 at Nordstrom

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Sunday Riley Nordstrom Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Sunday Riley Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the surface of your skin to reveal radiance, clarity and a youthful glow. This super-concentrated treatment plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles on your face in three minutes. REGULARLY $85 $72.25 at Nordstrom

Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder Becca Nordstrom Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder Becca This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin. REGULARLY $39 $33.15 at Nordstrom

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. $77 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set Living Proof Nordstrom Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set Living Proof Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types. $154 VALUE $99 at Nordstrom

All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Nordstrom All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray. $67 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner Mario Badescu Nordstrom Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner Mario Badescu This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner. A $48 VALUE $30 at Nordstrom

Good Girl Eau de Parfum Carolina Herrera Nordstrom Good Girl Eau de Parfum Carolina Herrera The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle. REGULARLY $69 $58.65 at Nordstrom

Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set Tom Ford Nordstrom Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set Tom Ford Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set. $98 VALUE $78 at Nordstrom

Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Nordstrom Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months. REGULARLY $102 $86.70 at Nordstrom

Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Nordstrom Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk. REGULARLY $97 $82.45 at Nordstrom

L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy Nordstrom L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it. REGULARLY $93 $79.05 at Nordstrom

See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.

