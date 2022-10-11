As much as we love the holiday season, buying gifts for all your loved ones can get incredibly expensive. Luckily, the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening right now through October 12, with massive discounts on everything from Laneige beauty to Apple products and everything in between.

Whether you're shopping for your girlfriend, sister, mother, best friend, or really any special woman you know, you can save on holiday gifts during Amazon's October Prime Day. For the beauty guru, treat her to Olaplex hair care or an old Hollywood-style makeup mirror. The homebody in your life will love a weighted blanket to match her room, or a luxe Le Creuset dutch oven. Have absolutely no idea what she likes? UGG slippers and Laneige lip sleeping masks are universal crowd-pleasers.

If you're looking to treat the woman in your life to a gift she'll love — without risking credit card debt — check out our 25 favorite deals from the Prime Early Access Sale with gift ideas for every budget.

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Gifts for Women

Gifts $30 and Under

Gifts $50 and Under

Gifts $100 and Under

Elephas Mini WiFi Projector Amazon Elephas Mini WiFi Projector Take your movie nights to the next level with this mini projector which allows you to select your content through WiFi connection or by plugging in your iPhone. $150 $80 Buy Now

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $220 $70 WITH COUPON Buy Now

$100 and Up Gifts for Women

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. $190 $118 Buy Now

