Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available on Calvin Klein Underwear

Does your underwear drawer need an update? You're in luck as the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale event is still here and chock-full of markdowns on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics all week. For this Cyber Week, take up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more!

The Amazon Cyber Monday Deals are still rolling in! Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Cyber Monday. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Calvin Klein Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale for 51% off! These underwear also comes in 7 other color variations. REGULARLY $49 $24.07 at Amazon

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Wear this unlined Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette to show off or under clothes. REGULARLY $28 $19.60 at Amazon

Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty Calvin Klein A set comfortable Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Panties for everyday wear. REGULARLY $35 $24.50 at Amazon

Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Calvin Klein Amazon Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Calvin Klein Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman. REGULARLY $40 $28 at Amazon

Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Calvin Klein Amazon Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Calvin Klein Ultra soft and sleek boxer trunks by Calvin Klein. REGULARLY $30 $21 at Amazon

Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Amazon Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein A soft lightly lined Calvin Klein bra perfect to wear with a t-shirt. REGULARLY $46 $32.20 at Amazon

Invisibles Hipster Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Invisibles Hipster Panty Calvin Klein A multipack of the Calvin Klein lightweight, seamless hipster panty. REGULARLY $35 $24.50 at Amazon

Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Calvin Klein A lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette to wear underneath or to show off. REGULARLY $44 $30.80 at Amazon

Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Calvin Klein A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. REGULARLY $35 $24.75 at Amazon

Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Calvin Klein Amazon Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Calvin Klein A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night. $38 at Amazon

Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Amazon Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. REGULARLY $42.50 $29.75 at Amazon

Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Calvin Klein Amazon Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Calvin Klein A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have! REGULARLY $39.50 $33.54 at Amazon

