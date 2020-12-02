Shopping

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Save Up To 35% on Calvin Klein Underwear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
calvin klein underwear sale
Courtesy of Amazon / Calvin Klein

Does your underwear drawer need an update? You're in luck as the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale event is still here and chock-full of markdowns on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics all week. For this Cyber Week, take up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more!

The Amazon Cyber Monday Deals are still rolling in! Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Cyber Monday. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across  categories from the Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein
Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale for 51% off! These underwear also comes in 7 other color variations.
REGULARLY $49
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Wear this unlined Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette to show off or under clothes.
REGULARLY $28
Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
A set comfortable Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Panties for everyday wear.
REGULARLY $35
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Amazon
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein
Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman.
REGULARLY $40
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein
Ultra soft and sleek boxer trunks by Calvin Klein. 
REGULARLY $30
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein
A soft lightly lined Calvin Klein bra perfect to wear with a t-shirt.
REGULARLY $46
Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Amazon
Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein
A multipack of the Calvin Klein lightweight, seamless hipster panty. 
REGULARLY $35
Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein
A lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette to wear underneath or to show off.
REGULARLY $44
Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 
REGULARLY $35
Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Amazon
Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein
A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night.
Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. 
REGULARLY $42.50
Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein
A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have!
REGULARLY $39.50

Read More: Amazon Cyber Monday Deals are Still Available: Shop Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Underwear (Still Available)

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Bras (Still Available)

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available on Lacoste

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Loungewear Deals

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Save on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

Related Gallery