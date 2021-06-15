Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
prime day deals 1280
Amazon

Prime Day 2021 is coming up, and we're getting ready to save big this June! Amazon announced Prime Day will take place on June 21 and 22. And in anticipation for one of the biggest online sales, we've gathered the best early Prime Day deals that are available to shop right now, such as 30% off Amazon Fashion brands and up to 50% off Amazon devices.

Plus, get $15 off when you spend $100 on Prime Wardrobe with the promo code PRIMEW15OFF. You can also score $10 Amazon Prime Day Credit on a $10 order spent on Amazon's Small Business Products through June 20. If you're looking for more streaming options, you can save up to $20 on Amazon Prime Video Channels

The early Prime Day deals don't stop there. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on designer luggagesneakersCalvin Klein underwearKate Spade must-havesdesigner footwear, kitchen appliancescamping geartravel geardesigner and fine jewelryoutdoor furnituredesigner sunglasseswinter jacketsathleisurebest-selling beauty products and tons more.

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals next week. 

Shop ET Style's top picks of early Amazon Prime Day deals below.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Amazon
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
This Ring Video Doorbell Pro has been refurbished, tested and certified so it works and looks like new. 
$90 (REGULARLY $140)
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Save $200 on the 13-inch, 2020 Apple MacBook Pro.
$1,599 (REGULARLY $1,799)
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
Amazon
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
This Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill is perfect for summer outdoor grilling. 
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Amazon
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Take an extra 5% off this inflatable pool when you apply the coupon. 
$67 (REGULARLY $90)
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with built-in GPS. 
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player
Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player
Amazon
Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player
The Roku Ultra is the streaming device brand's fastest and most powerful player. Features include HD 4K HDR display, fast channel launch, voice remote, lost remote finder and personal shortcuts. 
$69 (REGULARLY $100)
Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker is a wardrobe classic. 
$50 (REGULARLY $80)
Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Whether you're a professional chef or an amateur chef, don't miss out on this huge deal -- take 62% off a 12-piece stainless steel cookware set by Cuisinart. 
$255 (REGULARLY $670)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
You can save $30 on AirPods right now! 
$129 (REGULARLY $159)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Prime Day is always the best time to score a great deal on Amazon devices. 
$55 (REGULARLY $60)
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Amazon
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Activewear is a huge category for Prime Day, especially styles from Amazon's own fashion brands like Core 10. 
$34 (REGULARLY $40)

RELATED CONTENT:

Early Prime Day Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Best Deals on Amazon Devices

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Home Decor

Early Prime Day Deals on Luggage: Save on Tumi, Samsonite & More

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Skechers

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

Early Prime Day Deals: Shop Kate Spade Handbags Over $100 Off

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale

 