Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Prime Day 2021 is on now, and we're getting ready to save big this June! Amazon announced Prime Day will take place from today, June 21 through June 22. We've gathered the best Prime Day deals that are available to shop right now, such as 30% off Amazon Fashion brands and up to 50% off Amazon devices.

Plus, get $15 off when you spend $100 on Prime Wardrobe with the promo code PRIMEW15OFF. You can also score $10 Amazon Prime Day Credit on a $10 order spent on Amazon's Small Business Products through June 20. If you're looking for more streaming options, you can save up to $20 on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The Prime Day deals don't stop there. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more.

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals next week.

Shop ET Style's top picks of early Amazon Prime Day deals below.

Audible Premium Plus Membership Amazon Audible Premium Plus Membership Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases. $7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products

Amazon Prime Day Deals: Best Deals on Amazon Devices

Shop Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More

Amazon's Prime Day Deals on Home Decor

Prime Day Deals on Luggage: Save on Tumi, Samsonite & More

Amazon's Prime Day Deals on Skechers

Amazon's Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

Prime Day Deals: Shop Kate Spade Handbags Over $100 Off

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale