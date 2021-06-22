Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Prime Day 2021 - Day 2 is on now, and we're getting ready to save big this June! Amazon announced Prime Day will take place from June 21 through  today, June 22. We've gathered the best Prime Day deals that are still available to shop right now, such as 30% off Amazon Fashion brands and up to 50% off Amazon devices.

Plus, get $15 off when you spend $100 on Prime Wardrobe with the promo code PRIMEW15OFF. If you're looking for more streaming options, you can save up to $20 on Amazon Prime Video Channels

So, what's on sale for Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! This Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, swimwear, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

The Prime Day deals don't stop there. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on designer luggagesneakersCalvin Klein underwearKate Spade must-havesdesigner footwear, kitchen appliancescamping geartravel geardesigner and fine jewelryoutdoor furnituredesigner sunglasseswinter jacketsathleisurebest-selling beauty products and tons more.

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the Amazon Prime Day 2021 happening now.

Shop some of ET Style's top 300 picks of Amazon Prime Day deals below.

Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, or something else.
$11 (REGULARLY $15)
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
$32 (REGULARLY $46)
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter)
Black air fryer
Amazon
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter)
$65 (REGULARLY $96)
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
adidas Women's Pulseboost Hd Summer Ready Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
These ventilated adidas shoes help you handle the heat with a mesh upper that breathes where you need it most. 
$80 AND UP (REGULARLY $140)
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Kevin Hart Audible
Amazon
Audible Premium Plus Membership
Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases.
$7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH)
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage
2-piece blue luggage set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage
$105 (REGULARLY $340)
VIMGO Mini Portable Projector
VIMGO Mini WiFi Projector
Amazon
VIMGO Mini Portable Projector
Summer means backyard movie nights. Carry this VIMGO Mini Portable Projector with you and turn anywhere to a movie theater.
$80 (REGULARLY $110)
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantrum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is currently on sale for $798 thanks to Prime Day.
$798 (REGULARLY $1000)
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Amazon
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright monokini?
$29 AT AMAZON
DISHWASHER SAFE Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Rainbow knives
Amazon
DISHWASHER SAFE Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
$44 (REGULARLY $60)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
This set comes with two of Mario Badescu's popular Facial Sprays. 
$10 (REGULARLY $14)
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$80
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
This expandable 3-piece luggage set is perfect for travel. The different sizes allows this set to come in handy for all travel occasions. Save $200 off this 3-piece travel set!
$350 (REGULARLY $550)
Woven Storage Basket
White and tan rope woven storage basket
Amazon
Woven Storage Basket
$22 (REGULARLY $30)
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Rose gold karaoke microphone
Amazon
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
$29 (REGULARLY $31)
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Amazon
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
This Ring Video Doorbell Pro has been refurbished, tested and certified so it works and looks like new. 
$90 (REGULARLY $140)
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, Fire TV Edition
Looks like Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day with deals like this. 
$220 (REGULARLY $320)
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Processor (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Save $200 on the 13-inch, 2020 Apple MacBook Pro.
$1,599 (REGULARLY $1,799)
Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker
Elevate your everyday style with this shoe that carries a strong heritage vibe.
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Inflatable Swimming Pool
Amazon
Inflatable Swimming Pool
This Inflatable Swimming Pool is the perfect go-to this summer for families.
$70 (REGULARLY $90)
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro is always a good gift idea. The wireless earbud headphones are 24% off on Amazon, and Prime members get free one-day shipping. 
$190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with built-in GPS. 
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player
Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player
Amazon
Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player
The Roku Ultra is the streaming device brand's fastest and most powerful player. Features include HD 4K HDR display, fast channel launch, voice remote, lost remote finder and personal shortcuts. 
$69 (REGULARLY $100)
Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Whether you're a professional chef or an amateur chef, don't miss out on this huge deal -- take 62% off a 12-piece stainless steel cookware set by Cuisinart. 
$255 (REGULARLY $670)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Prime Day is always the best time to score a great deal on Amazon devices. 
$55 (REGULARLY $60)
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Amazon
Core 10 Spectrum Yoga High Waist Full-Length Legging
Activewear is a huge category for Prime Day, especially styles from Amazon's own fashion brands like Core 10. 
$34 (REGULARLY $40)

