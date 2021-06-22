Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop Now

Prime Day 2021 - Day 2 is on now, and we're getting ready to save big this June! Amazon announced Prime Day will take place from June 21 through today, June 22. We've gathered the best Prime Day deals that are still available to shop right now, such as 30% off Amazon Fashion brands and up to 50% off Amazon devices.

Plus, get $15 off when you spend $100 on Prime Wardrobe with the promo code PRIMEW15OFF. If you're looking for more streaming options, you can save up to $20 on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

So, what's on sale for Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! This Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, swimwear, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

The Prime Day deals don't stop there. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more.

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the Amazon Prime Day 2021 happening now.

Shop some of ET Style's top 300 picks of Amazon Prime Day deals below.

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $25 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Audible Premium Plus Membership Amazon Audible Premium Plus Membership Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases. $7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH) Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $80 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro is always a good gift idea. The wireless earbud headphones are 24% off on Amazon, and Prime members get free one-day shipping. $190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

