Shopping

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
calvin klein underwear sale
Courtesy of Amazon / Calvin Klein

Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but whether you're looking for something sexy or your underwear drawer needs an update, Amazon is making underwear shopping easy with early Prime Day deals. It's chock-full of sales on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics. Expect savings of up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more! 

Beyond Calvin Klein, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
This lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette is perfect underneath a t-shirt. It's made from a blend of cotton and modal for maximum comfort. At 30% off, you can't afford not to get one. This bra is available in grey, white, purple and more.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Made from a cotton stretch blend, these briefs are crafted for shape retention. They also feature a contoured pouch for support, making them perfect for wearing under workout shorts.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Anyone who wears yoga pants regularly needs a multipack of Calvin Klein's Invisbles Hipster Panties. They're lightweight and seamless so you can show off your curves, not your panty line. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. Get them now for 30% off. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
These men's briefs are ultra-soft thanks to the modal. Like microfiber, modal has a luxurious feel, but doesn't pill. For fit, these boxer-briefs have an extended leg and a contoured pouch for support.   
$18 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
This Calvin Klein simple thong is subtly sexy without showing any visible panty lines. 
$11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale! These panties also come in nine other colors.
$29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Black Obsess Unlined Triangle
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle
This beautiful lace bra is designed for smaller busts. It's unlined and wireless for comfort while making you feel and look sexy.
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
This Calvin Klein bra will make a woman of any size feel sexy. It helps lift and shape while keeping everything in place. 
$20 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $46)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman.
$33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. Comfortable and breathable, they're an excellent upgrade when you're cleaning out your underwear drawer. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43)
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. Save 30% on this Calvin Klein 3-pack of seamless thongs.
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Sexy enough for date night but comfy enough for yoga, these modal panties are super soft for everyday wear. 
$15 AT AMAZON
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack (Medium), Maroon, White, Charcoal
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
These cotton panties are ultra-comfortable for everyday wear. They offer superior coverage to prevent them from riding up.
$27 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $32)
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
These sleep shorts are crafted to keep you comfy and cool through the night. At more than 50% off, you might want to get two packs. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs
Calvin Klein corners the market in stylish men's underwear and these micro hip briefs are a perfect example of that. Instead of cotton, these briefs are made of moisture-wicking microfiber nylon so you can move freely and comfortably.     
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
You can never have too many pairs of these timeless cotton panties. They carry the classic logo waistband and provide full coverage, front and back. 
$25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra
Who doesn't love a good push up bra? This Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra is perfect for those V-Cut dresses and shirts. This Bra is also available in black.
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have!
$39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
A soft lightly lined Calvin Klein bra perfect to wear with a t-shirt.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $46)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers

Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Hilarious Dads

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50

The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Sneakers from Adidas, Nike & More

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More

Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Love WWE Wrestling

Everything You Need for Summer From Amazon

Early Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More