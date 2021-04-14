Amazon's Spring Sale: Best Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're looking for something sexy or your underwear drawer needs an update, Amazon is making underwear shopping easy at Amazon's Spring Sale. It's chock-full of sales on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics. Expect savings of up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more!

Amazon's Spring Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Spring Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from Amazon's Spring Sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Spring Sale.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts from Amazon's Spring Sale.

Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs Calvin Klein corners the market in stylish men's underwear and these micro hip briefs are a perfect example of that. Instead of cotton, these briefs are made of moisture-wicking microfiber nylon so you can move freely and comfortably. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra Who doesn't love a good push up bra? This Calvin Klein Women's Constant Push Up Plunge Bra is perfect for those V-Cut dresses and shirts. This Bra is also available in black. $22 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette This lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette is perfect underneath a t-shirt. It's made from a blend of cotton and modal for maximum comfort. At 30% off, you can't afford not to get one. This bra is available in grey, white, purple and more. $25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty You can never have too many pairs of these timeless cotton panties. They carry the classic logo waistband and provide full coverage, front and back. $24 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale! These panties also come in nine other colors. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. $14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants Amazon Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants Made from a cotton stretch blend, these briefs are crafted for shape retention. They also feature a contoured pouch for support, making them perfect for wearing under workout shorts. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. Get them now for 30% off. $21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty This Calvin Klein simple thong is subtly sexy without showing any visible panty lines. $11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle This beautiful lace bra is designed for smaller busts. It's unlined and wireless for comfort while making you feel and look sexy. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman. $33 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. Save 30% on this Calvin Klein 3-pack of seamless thongs. $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack These cotton panties are ultra-comfortable for everyday wear. They offer superior coverage to prevent them from riding up. $26 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty Anyone who wears yoga pants regularly needs a multipack of Calvin Klein's Invisbles Hipster Panties. They're lightweight and seamless so you can show off your curves, not your panty line. $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Amazon Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have! $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs These men's briefs are ultra-soft thanks to the modal. Like microfiber, modal has a luxurious feel, but doesn't pill. For fit, these boxer-briefs have an extended leg and a contoured pouch for support. $18 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Amazon Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack These sleep shorts are crafted to keep you comfy and cool through the night. At more than 50% off, you might want to get two packs. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra This Calvin Klein bra will make a woman of any size feel sexy. It helps lift and shape while keeping everything in place. $20 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $46) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty Sexy enough for date night but comfy enough for yoga, these modal panties are super soft for everyday wear. $10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Amazon Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. Comfortable and breathable, they're an excellent upgrade when you're cleaning out your underwear drawer. $30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43) Buy Now

