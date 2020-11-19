The Amazon Black Friday sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Lacoste is on sale and select styles for men and women from the brand are up to 40% off. Shop Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers.

Additionally, Amazon's Black Friday sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, CastaÃ±er and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Black Friday Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Black Friday event is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop Lacoste deals for Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead.

Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt Lacoste Amazon Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt Lacoste A stylish sweater to keep you warm. This Lacoste Full Zip Classic Sweater features pockets and a neck drawstring to keep you warm. REGULARLY $142.57 $92.99 at Amazon

Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining. REGULARLY $70 $50 at Amazon

L.12.12 Tote Bag Lacoste Amazon L.12.12 Tote Bag Lacoste The everyday bag you need at 27% off. This Lacoste Tote Bag is durable and is the perfect size for your everyday needs. REGULARLY $98 $71.19 at Amazon

Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt Lacoste Amazon Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt Lacoste The Lacoste Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt is made with soft touch lightweight cotton. REGULARLY $94.90 $89.50 at Amazon

Long Sleeve Hooded Jersey Cotton T-Shirt Hoodie Lacoste Amazon Long Sleeve Hooded Jersey Cotton T-Shirt Hoodie Lacoste This Lacoste Hooded Pull Over Sweater comes in 18 different colors and is made with cotton jersey fabric. REGULARLY $89.50 $69.99 at Amazon

Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste Amazon Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste This Lacoste Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. REGULARLY $89.50 $69.99 at Amazon

Essential Eau de Toilette for Men Lacoste Amazon Essential Eau de Toilette for Men Lacoste The Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men holds a unique fragrance for people who like to live by their own rules. $77 at Amazon

Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA Lacoste Amazon Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA Lacoste The Lacoste Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA sneakers have a lightly-padded insole with textile lining for a breathable, sock-like feel. REGULARLY $84.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening Lacoste Amazon Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening Lacoste The Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening has an elastic waist with adjustable drawstring closure. REGULARLY $98 $79.50 at Amazon

Bayliss Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Bayliss Sneaker Lacoste The Lacoste Mens Bayliss Sneaker is imported with a soft rubber sole. REGULARLY $89.95 $63.79 at Amazon

Chaymon CMA Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Chaymon CMA Sneaker Lacoste The Lacoste Men's Chaymon CMA Sneaker is imported and made with leather and suede. REGULARLY $114.95 $74.87 at Amazon

Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer Lacoste Amazon Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer Lacoste This Lacoste Men's Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer is crafted with soft leather and finished with Signature Lacoste embossed crocodile logo. REGULARLY $99 $71.19 at Amazon

100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair, Solid, White, Standard Lacoste Amazon 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair, Solid, White, Standard Lacoste This Lacoste 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair is beautifully lightweight and cool to the touch and perfect year-round from summer to winter. REGULARLY $40 $28.80 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

230 Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals

Up to 40% Off American Apparel at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Sneaker Deals

Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Deals from Adidas

The Best Kids Shoe Deals

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 on Amazon Post Prime Day

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event