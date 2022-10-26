Shopping

Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale for Wayfair Way Day

By Lauren Gruber‍
Just in time for us to start thinking about holiday decor, Wayfair is hosting its Way Day sale for the second time this year. Way Day is usually hosted once a year in April, but for 2022, Wayfair is giving us double the savings before the Black Friday shopping officially hits. For two days only, Wayfair is offering up to 80% on everything from furniture to cookware to Christmas decorations. 

Now through Thursday, October 27, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths. 

Shop Christmas Decor Deals

Below, we've rounded up the 15 best Christmas decoration deals to shop before the Way Day sales come to an end. For more home decorating inspiration, check out Leslie Odom Jr.'s Nordstrom picks and our favorite decor for fall.

Way Day Christmas Decor Deals

Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
Wayfair
Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath

Frosted pine cones, holly berries, and 50 warm LED lights decorate this faux-pine wreath.

$66$47
Colonial 108'' in. Lighted Faux Fir Garland
Colonial 108'' in. Lighted Faux Fir Garland
Wayfair
Colonial 108'' in. Lighted Faux Fir Garland

Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this lighted faux-fir garland, complete with twinkling berry clusters and white poinsettia blooms.

$115$54
3 Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set
3 Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set
Wayfair
3 Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set

This trio of lighted deer will add an inviting glow to your yard or porch.

4417$287
320 Light Curtain String Lights
320 Light Curtain String Lights
Wayfair
320 Light Curtain String Lights

Give any room a magical glow with a curtain of string lights, available in warm white, cool white, or blue.

$59$37
Genoa Metal Tree Collar
Genoa Metal Tree Collar
Wayfair
Genoa Metal Tree Collar

Any well-decorated tree deserves a tree collar just as regal.

$90$42
115'' in. Lighted Garland
115'' in. Lighted Garland
Wayfair
115'' in. Lighted Garland

Drape this lighted garland over your fireplace mantle, countertops, or tables for a pop of color.

$27$21
Lighted Display
Lighted Display
Wayfair
Lighted Display

Have the most festive front yard on the block with this lighted prancing horse.

$213$138
Martha Stewart Faux Lighted 24'' Wreath
Martha Stewart Faux Lighted 24'' Wreath
Wayfair
Martha Stewart Faux Lighted 24'' Wreath

Add a bright dose of color to your walls with this white wreath that lights up red, green, and blue.

$65$55
6' Gold Artificial Dogwood Glitter Garland
6' Gold Artificial Dogwood Glitter Garland
Wayfair
6' Gold Artificial Dogwood Glitter Garland

This glamorous gilded garland makes any space look luxe in an instant.

$48$37
Haggerty Ice Skates Pillow Cover & Insert
Haggerty Ice Skates Pillow Cover & Insert
Wayfair
Haggerty Ice Skates Pillow Cover & Insert

Make your home extra cozy for the holidays with this ice skate-adorned throw pillow.

$80$34
Handcrafted Faux 24'' Wreath
Handcrafted Faux 24'' Wreath
Wayfair
Handcrafted Faux 24'' Wreath

If traditional pine wreaths aren't your thing, this delicate floral option is just as festive.

$87$73
2 Piece Polar Bear Lighted Display Set
2 Piece Polar Bear Lighted Display Set
Wayfair
2 Piece Polar Bear Lighted Display Set

How adorable is this pair of of polar bears? Made for indoor and outdoor use, this display is pre-lit with 150 LED bulbs.

$228$176

Way Day Artificial Christmas Tress Deals

Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$252$178
Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Bring the Christmas spirit to apartments and small spaces with this 4.5-foot lighted faux spruce tree.

$93$72
Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.

$90$132

