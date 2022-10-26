Just in time for us to start thinking about holiday decor, Wayfair is hosting its Way Day sale for the second time this year. Way Day is usually hosted once a year in April, but for 2022, Wayfair is giving us double the savings before the Black Friday shopping officially hits. For two days only, Wayfair is offering up to 80% on everything from furniture to cookware to Christmas decorations.

Now through Thursday, October 27, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.

Shop Christmas Decor Deals

Below, we've rounded up the 15 best Christmas decoration deals to shop before the Way Day sales come to an end. For more home decorating inspiration, check out Leslie Odom Jr.'s Nordstrom picks and our favorite decor for fall.

Way Day Christmas Decor Deals

Lighted Display Wayfair Lighted Display Have the most festive front yard on the block with this lighted prancing horse. $213 $138 Buy Now

