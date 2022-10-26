Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale for Wayfair Way Day
Just in time for us to start thinking about holiday decor, Wayfair is hosting its Way Day sale for the second time this year. Way Day is usually hosted once a year in April, but for 2022, Wayfair is giving us double the savings before the Black Friday shopping officially hits. For two days only, Wayfair is offering up to 80% on everything from furniture to cookware to Christmas decorations.
Now through Thursday, October 27, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.
Below, we've rounded up the 15 best Christmas decoration deals to shop before the Way Day sales come to an end. For more home decorating inspiration, check out Leslie Odom Jr.'s Nordstrom picks and our favorite decor for fall.
Way Day Christmas Decor Deals
Frosted pine cones, holly berries, and 50 warm LED lights decorate this faux-pine wreath.
Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this lighted faux-fir garland, complete with twinkling berry clusters and white poinsettia blooms.
This trio of lighted deer will add an inviting glow to your yard or porch.
Give any room a magical glow with a curtain of string lights, available in warm white, cool white, or blue.
Any well-decorated tree deserves a tree collar just as regal.
Drape this lighted garland over your fireplace mantle, countertops, or tables for a pop of color.
Have the most festive front yard on the block with this lighted prancing horse.
Add a bright dose of color to your walls with this white wreath that lights up red, green, and blue.
This glamorous gilded garland makes any space look luxe in an instant.
Make your home extra cozy for the holidays with this ice skate-adorned throw pillow.
If traditional pine wreaths aren't your thing, this delicate floral option is just as festive.
How adorable is this pair of of polar bears? Made for indoor and outdoor use, this display is pre-lit with 150 LED bulbs.
Way Day Artificial Christmas Tress Deals
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
Bring the Christmas spirit to apartments and small spaces with this 4.5-foot lighted faux spruce tree.
Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.
