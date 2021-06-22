Shopping

Final Hours! Amazon Prime Day Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

By ETonline Staff
Calvin Klein at Amazon
Calvin Klein c/o Amazon

On Day 2 of Prime Day shopping, we're still finding tons of deals on our favorite brands, including steep discounts on Calvin Klein. Whether you're looking for something sexy or your underwear drawer needs an update, Amazon is making underwear shopping easy with Prime Day deals. It's chock-full of sales on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics. Expect savings of up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more! 

Beyond Calvin Klein, Amazon Prime Day Deals is packed with steep discounts in other categories: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals and Apple deviceshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

If you're looking for a lightning deal from the epic shopping event, you can get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from this Prime Day sale event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks for Calvin Klein deals available right now for the Prime Day event.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Calvin Klein Deals:

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Briefs
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Briefs
Classic cotton briefs don't always have to be white. 
$27 AND UP
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
A cotton thong is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. 
$22 AND UP
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Perfect for a t-shirt, you can wear this simple bralette all summer long.
$20 AND UP
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs
These men's briefs are ultra-soft thanks to the modal. Like microfiber, modal has a luxurious feel, but doesn't pill. For fit, these boxer-briefs have an extended leg and a contoured pouch for support.   
$18 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. Comfortable and breathable, they're an excellent upgrade when you're cleaning out your underwear drawer. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43)
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty
This Calvin Klein simple thong is subtly sexy without showing any visible panty lines. 
$11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty
Sexy enough for date night but comfy enough for yoga, these modal panties are super soft for everyday wear. 
$15 AT AMAZON
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale! These panties also come in nine other colors.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
These sleep shorts are crafted to keep you comfy and cool through the night. At more than 50% off, you might want to get two packs. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Black Obsess Unlined Triangle
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Ck Obsess Unlined Triangle
This beautiful lace bra is designed for smaller busts. It's unlined and wireless for comfort while making you feel and look sexy.
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty
You can never have too many pairs of these timeless cotton panties. They carry the classic logo waistband and provide full coverage, front and back. 
$25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra
This Calvin Klein bra will make a woman of any size feel sexy. It helps lift and shape while keeping everything in place. 
$20 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $46)
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have!
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43)
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
A soft lightly lined Calvin Klein bra perfect to wear with a t-shirt.
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $46)
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants
Made from a cotton stretch blend, these briefs are crafted for shape retention. They also feature a contoured pouch for support, making them perfect for wearing under workout shorts.
$31 AND UP (REGULARLY $60)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Anyone who wears yoga pants regularly needs a multipack of Calvin Klein's Invisbles Hipster Panties. They're lightweight and seamless so you can show off your curves, not your panty line. 
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs
Calvin Klein corners the market in stylish men's underwear and these micro hip briefs are a perfect example of that. Instead of cotton, these briefs are made of moisture-wicking microfiber nylon so you can move freely and comfortably.     
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. Get them now for 30% off. 
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack (Medium), Maroon, White, Charcoal
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack
These cotton panties are ultra-comfortable for everyday wear. They offer superior coverage to prevent them from riding up.
$25 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $32)
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
This lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette is perfect underneath a t-shirt. It's made from a blend of cotton and modal for maximum comfort. At 30% off, you can't afford not to get one. This bra is available in grey, white, purple and more.
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. Save 30% on this Calvin Klein 3-pack of seamless thongs.
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra
Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman.
$39

