Ready for spooky season? October 31st will be here before you know it, and our shopping carts are already full of Halloween essentials for the holiday festivities!

After last year's somewhat of a Halloween hiatus, Halloween 2022, which falls on Monday night, is bringing back the fun. Whatever your Halloween weekend plans are — whether you're heading to the movie theater, watching Hocus Pocus 2 at home, a haunted house, a scary Halloween event, trick-or-treating with the kids or hosting a small Halloween party with close friends — ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween night.

We've gathered last year's popular costume ideas (we're looking at you, Squid Game), celebrity-inspired costumes, candy buckets, decorations, Halloween-theme face masks, pumpkin-smelling candles and streaming guides on how to watch more spooky films and shows.

Check out our expansive Halloween shopping guide below.

The Best TV and Movies to Stream on Halloween Night

Welcome to the Blumhouse, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, Malignant and more.

How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2

The Halloween classic is back with a part 2 for spooky season.

Adorable Halloween-Themed Squishmallows

The popular plushies are available in spooky styles.

Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family

From the Incredibles to Toy Story, you and your kiddos can shop the family costumes together.

Disney Halloween Costumes Are Here with The Fan Favorites

Get a great deal on a costume at shopDisney.

Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs

You won't be able to resist buying an adorable costume for your floof.

How to Build Your Own Squid Game Halloween Costume

Dress up as a player or masked soldier from the South Korean series that took Netflix (and the world) by storm.

Best Matching Halloween Pajamas

If your family is celebrating comfortably from home, check out these adorable Halloween PJs.

Best Halloween Costumes Inspired by Celebs and Pop Culture

Ideas include Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to Bridgerton.

Shop Halloween Decorations — Haunted House Decor, Lights, Wall Art and More

See our top finds from Amazon to create the celebrate the spooky season.

Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags

Everything you need for trick-or-treating.

11 Fall-Smelling Candles on Amazon

Fill your home with a cozy scent.

Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need to Get in the Mood for Fall

October is synonymous with pumpkin spice everything.

Looking for more spooky goodness? Check out these helpful guides from our friends at TheRachaelRayShow.com.

Halloween Desert Idea: An Graveyard Cake

Freak them out with something dastardly yummy.

Dollar-Store DIY Costumes

Need a last-minute costume that won't break the bank? No problem!

