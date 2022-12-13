Last Chance to Shop Holiday Gifts for Women at Amazon: Beauty, Home, Shoes, Tech, and More
With less than two weeks away to Christmas, buying gifts for all of the women in your life can be even harder and get incredibly expensive. Luckily, Amazon has tons of gift ideas for your loved ones from Laneige beauty to Apple products and everything in between.
Whether you're shopping for your girlfriend, sister, mother, best friend, or really any special woman you know, you can save on holiday gifts at Amazon's Holiday Sale. For the beauty guru, treat her to Olaplex hair care or an old Hollywood-style makeup mirror. The homebody in your life will love a weighted blanket to match her room, or a luxe Le Creuset dutch oven. Have absolutely no idea what she likes? UGG slippers and Laneige lip sleeping masks are universal crowd-pleasers.
If you're looking to treat the woman in your life to a gift she'll love — without risking credit card debt — check out our 25 favorite gifts ideas on Amazon for every budget.
Amazon's Best Gifts for Women
Gifts $30 and Under
With over 40 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Score this lip mask in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.
Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.
Every product from Olaplex can transform your hair, but if you're new to the brand start with No. 3 Repairing Treatment. It delivers intense moisture and strengthens hair from within to repair damaged ends and fix broken bonds.
Replenish your skin overnight with this brightening and hydrating mask that works to strengthen your skin's barrier.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Upgrade her home manicures with this UV gel lamp with over 40,000 five-star reviews.
Gifts $50 and Under
Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 328,000 glowing reviews and it's 40% off right now. Need we say more?
We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.
Give the gift of a better night's sleep with a soothing weighted blanket in a rainbow of colors to match your loved one's room.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 58,000 5-star reviews, this diffuser is a great addition to any home.
Dry, damaged hair may can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. And it's vegan and cruelty free.
Help them stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask
Give her beauty routine an Old Hollywood-style upgrade with a lighted vanity, complete with three different light settings.
Gifts $100 and Under
This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off.
For traveling, work, and everyday errands, this gorgeous vegan leather tote is nearly $63 off.
Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.
For the dog lover, this Wild One leash and poop bag carrier set is equally adorable and functional.
Take your movie nights to the next level with this mini projector which allows you to select your content through WiFi connection or by plugging in your iPhone.
$100 and Up Gifts for Women
The Beats By Dre x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale shortly after the release. Here's your chance to score earbuds on a discount from the new collab.
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.
Splurge on this classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven she's been eyeing for months in one of the brand's most beloved colors, the fiery red-orange Flame.
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it did on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it durable and lightweight.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List
33 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget
The Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop Now for Last-Minute Holiday Decor
The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022: Shop Tech, Fashion, Workout Gear, Kitchen Gadgets, and More
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100
30 Most-Loved Gifts on Amazon to Take the Guesswork Out of Your Holiday Shopping: Shop Top Gift Ideas
Most-Loved Gifts on Amazon to Take the Guesswork Out of Your Holiday Shopping: Shop 30 Top Gift Ideas
24 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge: Shop Dyson, Le Labo, Cuyana, and More
Creative Plant Gift Ideas in 2022 for Plant Lovers and Gardeners
17 Gifts to Treat Every Harry Styles Fan In Your Life With Kindness This Holiday Season
You're A Wizard At Gift Giving, Harry: Magical Gifts For Potterheads
Save on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays Today Only
The 25 Best 'Star Wars' Gift Ideas for Fans of All Ages
Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out
The 16 Best Golf Gifts for Every Golfer On Your List That They'll Actually Use
The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Now: Series 8 On Sale for All-Time Low Price at Amazon
Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now
The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart and Samsung to Shop Before the Deals End
Get Black Friday-Level Savings with Amazon Prime Day's Tech Deals
Amazon Holiday Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More
Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More