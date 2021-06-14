Shopping

Last Minute Father's Day Gifts at Amazon: Deals on Lacoste

Published
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Lacoste Father's Day
Amazon / Lacoste

If you're looking for a last minute Father's Day gift to help dad with his summer style, Amazon's Father's Day Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite men's clothing brands -- including Lacoste. 

There are tons of deals on select styles from Lacoste for men up to 40% off. You can find all sorts of Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers at Amazon's Father's Day Sale.

Father's Day coincides with Amazon's Prime Day this year, so right now you can take advantage of early Prime Day deals on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances like an Instant Pot, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead. 

Lacoste Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt
Lacoste Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt
The Lacoste Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt is made with soft touch lightweight cotton. 
$62 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening
Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening
The Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening has an elastic waist with adjustable drawstring closure.
$70 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
The Lacoste Mens Bayliss Sneaker is imported with a soft rubber sole.
$59 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
$76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt
Lacoste Mens Long Sleeve Milano Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt
Amazon
Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt
A stylish sweater to keep you warm. This Lacoste Full Zip Classic Sweater features pockets and a neck drawstring to keep you warm.
$108 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155)
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Amazon
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
This Lacoste Men's Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer is crafted with soft leather and finished with Signature Lacoste embossed crocodile logo.
$59 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $135)
Lacoste Men's Big Croc Twill Adjustable Leather Strap Hat
Lacoste Men's Big Croc Twill Adjustable Leather Strap Hat
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Big Croc Twill Adjustable Leather Strap Hat
Make sure Dad covers up in style. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Lacoste Sport Short Sleeve Colorblock Ultra Dry Polo Shirt
Lacoste Men's Sport Short Sleeve Colorblock Ultra Dry Polo Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Sport Short Sleeve Colorblock Ultra Dry Polo Shirt
Add a splash of colorblock to your spring wardrobe with this ultra-dry polo from Lacoste. 
$98 AT AMAZON
Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men
Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men
Amazon
Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men
The Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men holds a unique fragrance for people who like to live by their own rules.
$79 AT AMAZON
Lacoste Cotton Piqué Face Mask
Lacoste Cotton Piqué Face Mask
Amazon
Lacoste Cotton Piqué Face Mask
Protect those around you and yourself in style with Lacoste mask with its signature alligator logo. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Lacoste Men's Long Sleeve Oxford Collar Button Down Shirt
Lacoste Men's Long Sleeve Oxford Collar Regular Fit Woven Button Down Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Long Sleeve Oxford Collar Button Down Shirt
Try an oxford for the days you're feeling a little more classy. 
$72 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve Crew Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
This pima cotton shirt comes in 37 other colors. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Lacoste Chaymon CMA Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Chaymon CMA Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Chaymon CMA Sneaker
The Lacoste Men's Chaymon CMA Sneaker is imported and made with leather and suede. 
$61 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $135)
Lacoste Men's Legacy Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste Men's Legacy Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Legacy Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Get this classic shirt just in time for spring. 
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve Flocked Graphic Croc T-Shirt
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve Flocked Graphic Croc T-Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve Flocked Graphic Croc T-Shirt
This one is for the days only a t-shirt will do. 
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Lacoste Jersey Hoodie
Lacoste Mens Long Sleeve Hooded Jersey Cotton T-Shirt Hoodie
Amazon
Lacoste Jersey Hoodie
Get ready for spring with a pullover hoodie from Lacoste. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Lacoste Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Lacoste Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Amazon
Lacoste Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
For those looking for a fitted soft collar shirt, you can't go wrong with the Lacoste Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo.
$64 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Lacoste Men's 3-Pack Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirts
Lacoste Men's Essentials 3 Pack 100% Cotton Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Lacoste Men's 3-Pack Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirts
Get a fresh pack of Ts for spring, complete with the Lacoste logo. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)

RELATED CONTENT:

Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Love WWE Wrestling

12 Online Flower Delivery Services for Celebrating Father's Day

Last Minute Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery & More

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know

The Best shopDisney Gifts for Father's Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals We Expect to See

Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery and More

Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to Perform in Amazon Prime Day Show

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50 and $30

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet

The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day