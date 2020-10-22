Save Up to 40% on Lacoste at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Amazon's Holiday Dash is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Lacoste is on sale and select styles for men and women from the brand are up to 40% off. Shop Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers.

Additionally, the Amazon Holiday Dash event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, CastaÃ±er and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Holiday Dash event, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing,bras, underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Shop Lacoste deals for Amazon's Holiday Dash.

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead.

Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste This Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker is imported with a leather upper and a soft fabric lining. $50 at Amazon

Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste Amazon Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste This Lacoste Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. REGULARLY $89.50 $70.65 at Amazon

Essential Eau de Toilette for Men Lacoste Amazon Essential Eau de Toilette for Men Lacoste The Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men holds a unique fragrance for people who like to live by their own rules. $77 at Amazon

Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt Lacoste Amazon Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt Lacoste The Lacoste Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt is made with soft touch lightweight cotton. REGULARLY $85 $79.27 at Amazon

Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA Lacoste Amazon Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA Lacoste The Lacoste Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA sneakers have a lightly-padded insole with textile lining for a breathable, sock-like feel. REGULARLY $84.95 $80.99 at Amazon

Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening Lacoste Amazon Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening Lacoste The Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening has an elastic waist with adjustable drawstring closure. REGULARLY $98 $80.56 at Amazon

Bayliss Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Bayliss Sneaker Lacoste The Lacoste Mens Bayliss Sneaker is imported with a soft rubber sole. REGULARLY $89.95 $49.99 at Amazon

Chaymon CMA Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Chaymon CMA Sneaker Lacoste The Lacoste Men's Chaymon CMA Sneaker is imported and made with leather and suede. REGULARLY $114.95 $73.55 at Amazon

Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer Lacoste Amazon Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer Lacoste This Lacoste Men's Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer is crafted with soft leather and finished with Signature Lacoste embossed crocodile logo. REGULARLY $99 $69.19 at Amazon

100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair, Solid, White, Standard Lacoste Amazon 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair, Solid, White, Standard Lacoste This Lacoste 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair is beautifully lightweight and cool to the touch and perfect year-round from summer to winter. REGULARLY $40 $15.99 at Amazon

