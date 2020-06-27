Shopping

Save Up to 40% on Lacoste at the Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
lacoste deals
Courtesy of Amazon / Lacoste

Lacoste is on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Select styles for men and women from the brand are up to 40% off. Shop Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy sneakers. 

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is offering deep discounts across categories from major fashion brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off.. It's a great time to shop markdowns on warm-weather style essentials such as dresses, sandalsswimwearwatchesmen's clothing and sunglasses.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop Lacoste deals at the Amazon Summer Sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

A modern, slim fit of the iconic Lacoste polo shirt.

Classic Half Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Classic Half Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Classic Half Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
REGULARLY $54

A polo dress to throw on whenever. 

Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Mini Piqué Polo Dress
Lacoste
Lacoste Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Mini Piqué Polo Dress
Amazon
Stretch Cotton Short Sleeve Mini Piqué Polo Dress
Lacoste
REGULARLY $155

Sleek, sophisticated leather lace-up sneakers. 

Sideline Sneaker
Lacoste
Lacoste Sideline Sneaker
Amazon
Sideline Sneaker
Lacoste
REGULARLY $79.05

Slip-on canvas sneakers to wear with everything from jeans to dresses. 

Marice Canvas Slip On
Lacoste
Lacoste Marice Canvas Slip On
Amazon
Marice Canvas Slip On
Lacoste
REGULARLY $57.75

A sport polo shirt made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry. 

Sport Short Ultra Dry Raglan Sleeve Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Sport Short Ultra Dry Raglan Sleeve Polo Shirt
Amazon
Sport Short Ultra Dry Raglan Sleeve Polo Shirt
Lacoste
REGULARLY $79.50

This zip-up fleece sweatshirt is great as a lightweight layer.

Sport Full Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Sport Full Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon
Sport Full Zip Fleece Sweatshirt
Lacoste
REGULARLY $110

A polished sneaker with rubber outsole.

Bayliss Sneaker
Lacoste
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
Amazon
Bayliss Sneaker
Lacoste
REGULARLY $89.95

Classic soft leather loafer.

Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Lacoste
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Amazon
Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Lacoste
REGULARLY $85.74

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Levi's Jacket Is Up to 51% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Up to 40% Off Vera Bradley bags at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Designer Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Tanya Taylor Headband You Need Is Up to 64% Off in Amazon's Sale

 