The Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

Whether you're looking for something sexy for Valentine's Day or your underwear drawer needs an update the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event is here! It's chock-full of sales on men's and women's Calvin Klein underwear and basics. Expect savings of up to 35% off on bras, underwear, t-shirts, and more!

The Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals are rolling in! This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of New Year, New You Deals. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event .

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts from Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals.

Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Sleek Model Thong Panty This simple thong is subtly sexy without showing any visible panty lines. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Ck Black Obsess Unlined Triangle Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Ck Black Obsess Unlined Triangle This beautiful lace bra is designed for smaller busts. It's unlined and wireless for comfort while making you feel and look sexy. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modal Bikini Panty Sexy enough for date night but comfy enough for yoga, these modal panties are super soft for everyday wear. $10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra This bra will make a woman of any size feel sexy. It helps lift and shape while keeping everything in place. $19 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $46) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Hip Briefs Calvin Klein corners the market in stylish men's underwear and these micro hip briefs are a perfect example of that. Instead of cotton, these briefs are made of moisture-wicking microfiber nylon so you can move freely and comfortably. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Grab this Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini 5-Pack while it's still on sale for 35% off! These panties also come in nine other colors. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants Amazon Calvin Klein Low Rise Briefs Men's Cotton Pack Underpants Made from a cotton stretch blend, these briefs are crafted for shape retention. They also feature a contoured pouch for support, making them perfect for wearing under workout shorts. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear, 3-Pack These cotton panties are ultra-comfortable for everyday wear. They offer superior coverage to prevent them from riding up. $30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Boxer-Briefs These men's briefs are ultra-soft thanks to the modal. Like microfiber, modal has a luxurious feel, but doesn't pill. For fit, these boxer-briefs have an extended leg and a contoured pouch for support. $19 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Amazon Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs A set of three Calvin Klein comfy cotton boxer briefs. Comfortable and breathable, they're an excellent upgrade when you're cleaning out your underwear drawer. $22 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty You can never have too many pairs of these timeless cotton panties. They carry the classic logo waistband and provide full coverage, front and back. $25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Wear this Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bra under your shirt for a flawless no-show look. With sizes up to 2x, this Calvin Klein Bralette Bra is perfect for every woman. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette This unlined Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette is perfect for smaller busts. Whether you're at yoga or the office, this bralette works well for any activity. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Amazon Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack These sleep shorts are crafted to keep you comfy and cool through the night. At more than 50% off, you might want to get two packs. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. $11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. Get them now for 30% off. $21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty Anyone who wears yoga pants regularly needs a multipack of Calvin Klein's Invisbles Hipster Panties. They're lightweight and seamless so you can show off your curves, not your panty line. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette This lightly lined Calvin Klein logo Bralette is perfect underneath a t-shirt. It's made from a blend of cotton and modal for maximum comfort. At 27% off, you can't afford not to get one. $44 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. Save 30% on this Calvin Klein 3-pack of seamless thongs. $24.74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Amazon Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classic Black and White Crew Neck Tees. These Essential Calvin Klein T-Shirts are a must-have! $43 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Read More: Amazon Deals: Shop Huge Savings on Clothing, Electronic, Handbags and More From Top Fashion Brands.

