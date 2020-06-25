Shopping

The Best Calvin Klein Underwear Deals on Amazon Summer Sale

calvin klein underwear sale
Courtesy of Amazon / Calvin Klein

Need new top drawer essentials? You're in luck as the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering amazing deals on Calvin Klein underwear and basics

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale continues to roll out deep discounts on plenty of favorite fashion brands, including Calvin Klein. Shop markdowns on their famous logo bralette, underwear multipacks, basic tees and more. 

Other great brands part of the Big Style Sale include Levi's, Adidas and Soludos

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have selects from the sale. 

Carousel Triangle Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette
Amazon
Carousel Triangle Bralette
Calvin Klein

Score the popular carousel logo bralette for over 30% off. 

REGULARLY $16.99

Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Amazon
Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Calvin Klein

A set of three colors of the logo cotton thong. 

REGULARLY $35

Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein

A soft, wireless bra with light padding. 

REGULARLY $38

Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty
Amazon
Invisibles Hipster Panty
Calvin Klein

A multipack of the lightweight, seamless hipster panty. 

REGULARLY $33

Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Amazon
Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack
Calvin Klein

A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night.

REGULARLY $38

Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein

A set of three comfy cotton boxer briefs. 

REGULARLY $42.50

Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers
Amazon
Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers
Calvin Klein

Need new boxer shorts? Take this deal. 

REGULARLY $39.50

Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts
Calvin Klein

A four-pack of classic white crewneck tees. 

REGULARLY $26.38

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

