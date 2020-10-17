Shopping

Zulily Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fall Fashion Deals

By ETonline Staff
Fall is almost here, somehow, and we're scrambling to update our seasonal wardrobe. First stop: Zulily.

The online retailer, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items. But Zulily really shines when it comes to women's fashion -- you'll find brand names and unique pieces alike at unbelievable prices.

Zulily is currently stocked with fall-friendly clothing like boots, sweaters, cardigans, coats and more, all in a range of styles and sizes. As always, you'll want to shop quickly so you can score the low price.

Below, shop our favorite fall finds at Zulily.

Brown Two-Compartment Satchel
Leza
Leza Brown Two-Compartment Satchel
Zulily
Brown Two-Compartment Satchel
Leza

This purse has adjustable-straps and features a two-compartment interior that is equipped with multiple pockets

REGULARLY $49

Forest Green Bubble Waist Puffer Coat
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Forest Green Bubble Waist Puffer Coat
Zulily
Forest Green Bubble Waist Puffer Coat
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden Forest Green Bubble Waist Puffer Coat comes in sizes S-3XL.

REGULARLY $250

Orange & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Coeur de Vague
Coeur de Vague Orange & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck
Zulily
Orange & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Coeur de Vague

This shirt is a crewneck is super chic with an orange and gray 'Be Kind' rainbow emblazoned on it.

Black & Blue Floral Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women & Plus
Lily
Lily Black & Blue Floral Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie
Zulily
Black & Blue Floral Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women & Plus
Lily

This black and blue floral hoodie comes with a coveted kangaroo pocket and an embroidered flowers.

REGULARLY $48

Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Zulily
Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden Leopard Quilted Zip Hoodie is crafted in plush faux fur. This hoodie comes in sizes XS-3XL.

REGULARLY $225

Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
SPANX
Zulily Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
Zulily
Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
SPANX

These SPANX briefs are lace-embellished with a flattering high waist. 

REGULARLY $64

 

 

