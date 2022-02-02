Shopping

28 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

By Wesley Horvath‍
Valentine's Day is less than two weeks and while you probably show your partner how much you adore them nearly every day of the calendar year, it's time to ramp up the romance. We've doing a lot of shopping and put together a list of our favorite Valentine's Day presents that we think your boo will love. 

No matter if this is the first or fifth year celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or you need Palentine's Day gift inspiration, your Valentine deserves the perfect gift that complements their personality and interests—and your budget. We got you. And we've got amazing gifts for Valentine's Day that are all under $25.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25:

Uncommon Goods Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
This heart-shaped soap dish also comes with a moisturizing heart-shaped balm bar. Just pick the perfect scent, and you're ready for checkout. 
$20
Uncommon Goods 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
So, your better half is a movie buff. Then, this 100 movies poster is the perfect gift for them. They can use this poster to track whenever they finish a new movie (or rewatch one of their favorites). 
$15
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List
Date Night Bucket List
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List
Want to surprise your partner with multiple gifts in one? The date night bucket list gives your special someone the chance to pick a random popsicle from the tin. Then, you have to take them on whatever date is printed on the stick. 
$20
Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Urban Map Glass
Gift them a little piece of home with this map-etched whiskey glass. 
$18

Amazon has tons of affordable romantic gifts. We picked out the ones we think your bae will like. 

Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Amazon
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day. 
$16$10
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit
Amazon
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit
Whether your sweetheart wants calming scents or just likes a variety of aromas for their diffuser, this highly rated essential oils kit is a gift idea to take note of.
$10
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 3.5" by 5.5"
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook, Mini Size - 3.5" by 5.5"
Amazon
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 3.5" by 5.5"
This reusable notebook is perfect for the one who loves to take notes. Plus, you can write an adorably corny letter for them to see as soon as they flip it open. 
$16$12
Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
If your special someone loves "The Mandalorian" and loves Grogu even more, then this bluetooth speaker is perfect for them. After all, not every Valentine's Day gift needs to be red, pink and heart-shaped. 
$20$16
Tile Mate Black Item Locator
Tile Mate Black Item Locator
Amazon
Tile Mate Black Item Locator
So, your significant other is prone to losing just about everything. Show them you care by making sure they never lose anything again by gifting the Tile item locator. 
$25
Color Noise Store White Noise Machine
Color Noise Store Color-Changing White Noise Machine
Amazon
Color Noise Store White Noise Machine
Whether your S.O. needs help relaxing or falling asleep, they're sure to love this color-changing white noise machine. Plus, it doubles as a night light. 
$24

If you want a classic Valentine's Day gift, Godiva chocolates are a no-brainer. 

Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles
Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles
Godiva
Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles
We can't ignore the dark chocolate lovers out there. Here's a sampler of Godiva's finest dark chocolate bonbons. 
$18 AND UP
Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordials
Godiva Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordials
Godiva
Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordials
Give these chocolate cherry cordials as a gift or with a gift—your partner will love every love-filled confection.
$10
Godiva Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Canister
Godiva Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Canister
Godiva
Godiva Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Canister
Is there a better gift than hot cocoa? We don't think so. 
$16
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates, 12 pieces
Godiva
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates
It just isn't Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped tin full of decadent chocolates.
$15

Haven't checked out Smoko yet? It has tons of adorable items to help your partner relax and be present. 

Smoko Pearl Boba Tea Mini Air Purifier
Smoko Pearl Boba Tea Mini Air Purifier
Smoko
Smoko Pearl Boba Tea Mini Air Purifier
Let your partner breathe a little easier with this adorable Boba Tea Mini Air Purifier.
$36
Smoko Souffle Pancake Squishy
Smoko Souffle Pancake Squishy
Smoko
Smoko Souffle Pancake Squishy
This breakfast-themed squishy will help your significant other squish away their stress. After all, who can stay stressed when looking at this pancake's cute little cartoon smile? 
$15
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Smoko
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Want to give your adorable dumpling something just as cute as them? Then, this dumpling-themed light is the perfect present. Did we mention that the light automatically turns off after an hour? So the recipient of this gift doesn't have to worry about wasting energy. 
$22
Smoko Sloan Sloth Clip-On Plush
Sloan Sloth Clip-On Plush
Smoko
Smoko Sloan Sloth Clip-On Plush
This plush sloth is the perfect companion for your special person. They can clip the mini sloth on their bag strap or on the side of their tablet (and many more places). 
$12

Whether your Valentine is a fan of a popular franchise or they're devoted to a more niche fandom, BoxLunch has a gift for them. 

Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Pot Ceramic Trinket Box
Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Pot Ceramic Trinket Box
BoxLunch
Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Pot Ceramic Trinket Box
Gift your Hunny this Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Pot Ceramic Trinket Box to store everything from jewelry to snacks.
$17$12
BoxLunch Dungeons & Dragons 750-Piece Puzzle
Box Lunch Dungeons & Dragons 750-Piece Puzzle
Box Lunch
BoxLunch Dungeons & Dragons 750-Piece Puzzle
If your sweetie loves all things Dungeons and Dragons, then this 750-piece puzzle is the way to their heart. Plus, we think they'll appreciate that the puzzle's box mimics a 20-sided die. 
$19$13

Looking for snacks that are more savory than sweet for your sweetheart? The Popcorn Factory has snacks for everyone. Use promo code WITHPOP for free shipping.

The Popcorn Factory Pop'n with Love Gift Tote
Pop'in with Love Gift Tote
The Popcorn Factory
The Popcorn Factory Pop'n with Love Gift Tote
This miniature tote includes a sample size of The Popcorn Factory's butter popcorn, cheese popcorn and caramel popcorn. It's the ideal sampler for any popcorn fanatics. 
$23
The Popcorn Factory Sending Love Your Way 1.75 Gallon Popcorn Tin
The Popcorn Factory Sending Love Your Way 1.75 Gallon Popcorn Tin
The Popcorn Factory
The Popcorn Factory Sending Love Your Way 1.75 Gallon Popcorn Tin
Sweet and savory! Gift this 1.75 Gallon tin of Butter, Cheese and Caramel popcorn. 
$30$20

Kohl's has a few V-day-inspired gifts wrapped in pink-heart gift wrap. 

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Kohl's
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
This mini waffle maker makes perfect heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" to your special somebody one waffle at a time. 
$20
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Kohl's
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
We think skincare products and tools should be gift-giving essentials for any holiday. For V-Day especially, this rose quartz facial roller is a great way to help your partner relax during their skincare routine. 
$20 AT KOHL'S
$20 AT SEPHORA

You don't have to subscribe to Trade Coffee's monthly coffee subscription service to order your love some coffee grounds. 

Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend - 12oz
Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend - 12oz
If your Valentine's Day gift recipient loves coffee, then give them a gift they can enjoy one cup at a time. Trade Coffee's Spotlight blend is a dark roast with a sweet aftertaste from the chocolate and vanilla undertones. 
$17
Trade Coffee Sunbeam Blend - 310 grams
Trade Coffee Sunbeam Blend
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee Sunbeam Blend - 310 grams
Is your significant other a ray of sunshine? Then the aptly named Sunbeam blend might be perfect for them. While this blend still has that classic coffee taste, it also has some extra acidity from citrus notes. 
$17

If your Valentine loves relaxing, ASOS and Nordstrom Rack have some great gift ideas you'll want to check out. 

Portofino Candles Iris Pear Blossom Large Candle - 22 oz.
Portofino Candles
Nordstrom Rack
Portofino Candles Iris Pear Blossom Large Candle - 22 oz.
Gift this Iris Pear Blossom Large Candle, featuring a warm, delicious scent. 
$17
ASOS Design Lounge Pants in Tonal Tie Dye
Asos Design Lounge Pants
ASOS
ASOS Design Lounge Pants in Tonal Tie Dye
These tonal tie dye pants look so soft. We're almost positive your special somebody will love these. 
$23

