Your partner deserves to know how much they mean to you every day of the year, but Valentine's Day gives us an extra reason to ramp up the romance. From intimate dinners and heartfelt notes to flowers and chocolate, we'll take any excuse there is to celebrate the loved ones in our lives. With the holiday nearly a couple weeks away, it's time to start thinking of ways to surprise them with a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.

As much as we'd like to shower our loved ones in diamonds and extravagant vacations, an elaborate romantic gift isn't always in the budget. Luckily, you don't need to spend much to show them just how much you care. To help you out, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts under $30 for everyone on your list, whether it's you boyfriend, Galentine, or family member. Just a few of our thoughtful ideas include colorful glassware, soothing home spa essentials and personalized jewelry.

No matter if this is the first or fifth year celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or you need Galentine's Day gift inspiration, your loved one deserves the perfect gift that complements their personality and interests — and your budget. We've got you covered with 30 amazing gifts for Valentine's Day that are $30 or less to shop ahead of February 14th.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30

Neon Heart Light Amazon Neon Heart Light Celebrate your loved one with an LED table lamp that is perfect for setting a special mood on Valentine’s Day and every day of the year. $15 Shop Now

Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp Amazon Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. $29 Shop Now

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker Amazon Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker Brew a strong cup of coffee or a velvety shot of espresso with the Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker. The radiant red will make your significant other remember this Valentine's Day every time they have their morning cup of joe. $25 Shop Now

Nestwell Cozy Sherpa Slippers Nestwell Nestwell Cozy Sherpa Slippers Everyone needs a pair of comfy and fuzzy slippers to wear while they get ready for bed. Lounge around in these Nestwell Sherpa Slippers in the color sharkskin grey. $15 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents. $24 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

