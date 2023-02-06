Shopping

33 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 That'll Make Them Smile But Won't Break The Bank

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
30 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30
Getty

Your partner deserves to know how much they mean to you every day of the year, but Valentine's Day gives us an extra reason to ramp up the romance. From intimate dinners and heartfelt notes to flowers and chocolate, we'll take any excuse there is to celebrate the loved ones in our lives. With the holiday nearly a couple weeks away, it's time to start thinking of ways to surprise them with a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.

As much as we'd like to shower our loved ones in diamonds and extravagant vacations, an elaborate romantic gift isn't always in the budget. Luckily, you don't need to spend much to show them just how much you care. To help you out, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts under $30 for everyone on your list, whether it's you boyfriend, Galentine, or family member. Just a few of our thoughtful ideas include colorful glassware, soothing home spa essentials and personalized jewelry.

No matter if this is the first or fifth year celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or you need Galentine's Day gift inspiration, your loved one deserves the perfect gift that complements their personality and interests — and your budget. We've got you covered with 33 amazing gifts for Valentine's Day that are $30 or less to shop ahead of February 14th.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30

Colored Stemless Wine Glass Set of 6
Colored Stemless Wine Glass Set of 6
Amazon
Colored Stemless Wine Glass Set of 6

Pair these vibrant colored stemless wine glasses with a bottle of your Valentine's favorite wine for a cozy night together. 

$29$26
WITH COUPON
Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp
Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp
Amazon
Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp

Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now.

$29
Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker
Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker
Amazon
Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Brew a strong cup of coffee or a velvety shot of espresso with the Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker. The radiant red will make your significant other remember this Valentine's Day every time they have their morning cup of joe. 

$25
Spa Luxetique Vanilla Spa Gift Set
Spa Luxetique Vanilla Spa Gift Set
Amazon
Spa Luxetique Vanilla Spa Gift Set

Help them unwind with a vanilla-scented spa set complete with body lotion, bubble bath, hand cream, bar soap and shower gel.

$25$23
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Amazon
Nine West Women's Strap Watch

If your valentine is looking for a simple watch that makes a statement, this Nine West Women's Strap Watch is exactly what they need (especially at this price).

$37$23
PAVILIA Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
PAVILIA Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
Amazon
PAVILIA Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe

The perfect gift to stay cozy and comfortable this Valentine's Day. This fluffy sherpa robe is soft on the skin, lightweight, and provides warmth.

$50$30
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Amazon
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day. 

$14$10
Uncommon Goods Intimacy Card Deck
Uncommon Goods Intimacy Card Deck
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Intimacy Card Deck

Make date nights even more intimate with this deck of thought-provoking cards meant to encourage a deeper connection to your partner.

$25
DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Amazon
DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker makes a bit bigger than bite-sized heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" to your special somebody one waffle at a time. 

$20$15
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates, 12 pieces
Godiva
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates

It just isn't Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped tin full of decadent chocolates.

$18
Nestwell Cozy Sherpa Slippers
Nestwell Cozy Sherpa Slippers
Nestwell
Nestwell Cozy Sherpa Slippers

Everyone needs a pair of comfy and fuzzy slippers to wear while they get ready for bed. Lounge around in these Nestwell Sherpa Slippers in the color sharkskin grey. 

$15
Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle
Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle
Amazon
Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle

For a sweet and sensual gift, this amber and vanilla-scented candle's wax melts into a soothing massage oil.

$25
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Amazon
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Make your special person's nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.

$27$16
WITH COUPON
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set

The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this nine-piece bar tool kit — recipe cards included!

$22
Uncommon Goods 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

So, your better half is a film buff. Then, this 100 movies poster is the perfect gift for them. They can use this poster to track whenever they finish a new movie (or rewatch one of their favorites). 

$15
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29
Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Etsy
Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace

Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this rose gold necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.

$27$16
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 3.5" by 5.5"
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook, Mini Size - 3.5" by 5.5"
Amazon
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 3.5" by 5.5"

This reusable notebook is perfect for the one who loves to take notes. Plus, you can write an adorably corny letter for them to see as soon as they flip it open. 

$16
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Smoko
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear

Want to give your adorable dumpling something just as cute as them? Then, this dumpling-themed light is the perfect present. Did we mention that the light automatically turns off after an hour? So the recipient of this gift doesn't have to worry about wasting energy. 

$22
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List
Date Night Bucket List
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List

Want to surprise your partner with multiple gifts in one? The date night bucket list gives your special someone the chance to pick a random popsicle from the tin. Then, you have to take them on whatever date is printed on the stick. 

$20
Illume Elemental Collection Rosewood Cassis Natural Tin 8.5oz Candle
Illume Elemental Collection Rosewood Cassis Natural Tin 8.5oz Candle
Amazon
Illume Elemental Collection Rosewood Cassis Natural Tin 8.5oz Candle

Candles are always a welcome gift, especially with the aromas of tangy-sweet cassis, aromatic bergamot and peppery rosewood.

$20
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.

$24
Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker

If your special someone loves The Mandalorian and loves Grogu even more, then this bluetooth speaker is perfect for them. After all, not every Valentine's Day gift needs to be red, pink and heart-shaped. 

$20$16
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Gift them a little piece of home with this map-etched whiskey glass from Uncommon Goods. 

$18
Color Noise Store White Noise Machine
Color Noise Store Color-Changing White Noise Machine
Amazon
Color Noise Store White Noise Machine

Whether your S.O. needs help relaxing or falling asleep, they're sure to love this color-changing white noise machine. Plus, it doubles as a night light. 

$40$23
WITH COUPON
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Sephora
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller

We think skincare products and tools should be gift-giving essentials for any holiday. For V-Day especially, this rose quartz facial roller is a great way to help your partner relax during their skincare routine. 

$22
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for kissable lips. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents.

$24
Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend - 12oz
Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend - 12oz

If your Valentine's Day gift recipient loves coffee, then give them a gift they can enjoy one cup at a time. Trade Coffee's Spotlight blend is a dark roast with a sweet aftertaste from the chocolate and vanilla undertones. 

$19
Uncommon Goods Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish

This heart-shaped soap dish also comes with a moisturizing heart-shaped balm bar. Just pick the perfect scent, and you're ready for checkout. 

$20
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box
Amazon
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box

Need to grab a gift for a cat-lover? These adorable socks are purrrfect. 

$20$14
Williams Sonoma Sweet Stainless-Steel Cookie Cutters & Vanilla Sugar Cookie Mix
Williams Sonoma Sweet Stainless-Steel Cookie Cutters & Vanilla Sugar Cookie Mix
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Sweet Stainless-Steel Cookie Cutters & Vanilla Sugar Cookie Mix

A thoughtful gift that's also a sweet treat. This Williams Sonoma sugar cookie set can also become their Valentine's Day evening activity and dessert.

$25
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow

The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. The included eye mask and ear plugs will ensure they can rest even on a loud flight. 

$25
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit
Amazon
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit

Whether your sweetheart wants calming scents or just likes a variety of aromas for their diffuser, this highly rated essential oils kit is a gift idea to take note of.

$20$10

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT: 

40 Romantic Gifts for Women to Make Her Smile this Valentines Day

30 Affordable Valentines Day Gifts Under $50

Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentines Day

Delicious Valentines Day Gifts: Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweets

21 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentines Day

25 Stunning Valentines Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

The Ultimate Valentines Day Gift Guide

41 Best Valentines Gift Ideas on Amazon for Every Budget

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentines Day Handbags, Jewelry and PJs

Shop Build-A-Bear Workshop's Very Grown-Up After Dark Collection