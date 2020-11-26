Shopping

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best 8 Deals on Apple Adidas, UGG, Rebecca Minkoff, Echo Dot & More

By ETonline Staff
prime day online shopping 1280
Amazon Black Friday is here and the deals aren't done! You can score amazing discounts across categories extended from Amazon's biggest sale event now that Amazon's Black Friday shopping event has kicked off. 

Continue to shop markdowns on shoes, loungewear, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale was filled with white-hot deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein UnderwearKate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch. If you're not already a Prime member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Black Friday deals still left to scoop up below. 

Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
REGULARLY $249
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Amazon
Score the Apple AirPods for 31% off for under $110. 
REGULARLY $159
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks.
REGULARLY $49.99
Samsung 55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series
Amazon
Part wall art, part television. Save over $400 on the innovative Samsung Frame Smart TV with built-in Alexa. Hurry, it's selling fast!
REGULARLY $1,499.99
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also is 60% off, while supplies last. 
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 37% off the retail price, while supplies last. These sneakers also comes in seven other colors.
REGULARLY $80
Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Amazon
Get 40% off the Roku Premiere to easily stream your fave shows from Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO and more. 
REGULARLY $39.99
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. 
ORIGINALLY $149.95

