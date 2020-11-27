Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Apple Adidas, UGG, Rebecca Minkoff, Echo Dot & More
Amazon Black Friday is here and the deals aren't done! You can score amazing discounts across categories extended from Amazon's biggest sale event now that Amazon's Black Friday shopping event has kicked off.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Continue to shop markdowns on electronics, home decor, shoes, loungewear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces, kitchen supplies, winter jackets, boots, athleisure, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, diamonds and so many more products.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale was filled with white-hot deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
If you're not already a Prime member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Black Friday deals still left to scoop up below.
