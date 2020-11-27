Amazon Black Friday is here and the deals aren't done! You can score amazing discounts across categories extended from Amazon's biggest sale event now that Amazon's Black Friday shopping event has kicked off.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Continue to shop markdowns on electronics, home decor, shoes, loungewear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces, kitchen supplies, winter jackets, boots, athleisure, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, diamonds and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale was filled with white-hot deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

If you're not already a Prime member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Black Friday deals still left to scoop up below.

AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Amazon AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Score the Apple AirPods for 31% off for under $110. REGULARLY $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series Samsung Amazon 55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series Samsung Part wall art, part television. Save over $400 on the innovative Samsung Frame Smart TV with built-in Alexa. Hurry, it's selling fast! REGULARLY $1,499.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also is 60% off, while supplies last. $90.35 at Amazon

Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 37% off the retail price, while supplies last. These sneakers also comes in seven other colors. REGULARLY $80 $50.12 at Amazon

Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device Roku Amazon Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device Roku Get 40% off the Roku Premiere to easily stream your fave shows from Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO and more. REGULARLY $39.99 $24 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. ORIGINALLY $149.95 $109.95 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best 230 Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Fitbit, Roku, Bose, Beats & So Much More

Black Friday 2020: Best 75 Deals We've Found at Walmart

Black Friday 2020: Best Deals From Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target, Kate Spade & More

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on UGG - Shop Boots, Slippers & More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Amazon Device Deals on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Coach Black Friday Sale: Take 70% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel & More

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Luggage Deals from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Best Black Friday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Leggings

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Shoes

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Take $100s Off Frye Handbags

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Jewelry -- Diamonds, Pearls and More

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals from Adidas