Amazon Prime Day 2020: Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! And, if it’s dapper menswear you’re looking for, the Men’s Vineyard Vines specials are a must, with up to 30% slashed off prices. From cozy pullovers priced from $41.80, to stylish shirts, there’s something for everyone at Amazon Prime Day 2020.
The designs also come in a wide array of colors, so there's something in this sale for everyone.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Here’s ET Style's top picks from Men’s Vineyard Vines specials in the Amazon Prime Day 2020.
This Vineyard Vines Collegiate Pullover is perfect for the nostalgia for your days in college.
This Vineyard Vines Russet Performance Classic Fit Tucker is perfect from the boardroom to the boat.
This Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect for the fall. This Vineyard Vine Half Zip Pullover is available in five colors.
Keep it simple with this long-sleeved number, available in Hibiscus Heather, Jack Blue Heather or Flats Blue Heather.
With only two months until Christmas, snap up this Mistletoe-colored shirt Vineyard Vines Tucker Shirt, complete with merry red lining!
You can never have too many button-downs!
A Vineyard Vines Classic Fit Tucker Button-Down Shirt perfect for both business or leisure!
A crisp, patterned addition to your white shirt collection.
