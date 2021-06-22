Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Wardrobe Basics

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
prime day wardrobe basics 1280
Amazon

It's the last day to grab Amazon Prime Day deals, and if you're looking to replenish wardrobe essentials, this is the perfect time to do so. 

Amazon Prime Day is filled with markdowns on tees, tanks, bras, socks, underwear and more staples. Additionally, the sale event lets you save big on so many categories, including leggings, beauty products, designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, men's fashion, athleisure and activewear, items that went viral on TikTok, tech and home devices, kitchen appliances and cookware, home decor, baby essentials and travel gear.

Even celebrity favorites are on sale during Prime Day, such as Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers, Margot Robbie's Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Pads and Kendall Jenner's cropped tie-dye cardigan

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the Prime Day deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET Style's roundup of the best deals on wardrobe basics during the Prime Day Sale!

Z SUPPLY Keala Flutter Tee
Z SUPPLY Keala Flutter Tee
Amazon
Z SUPPLY Keala Flutter Tee
This lightweight french terry material with flutter sleeves and raw edges is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe! 
$37 (REGULARLY $47)
Under Armour Women's Essential 2.0 No Show Socks, 6-Pairs
Under Armour Women's Essential 2.0 No Show Socks, 6-Pairs
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Essential 2.0 No Show Socks, 6-Pairs
Get six pairs of Under Armour no-show socks for just $11. 
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Triangle Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Triangle Bralette
This seamless Calvin Klein triangle bralette is great for everyday wear. 
$33 (REGULARLY $44)
Spiritual Gangster Amor Crop Tank
Spiritual Gangster Amor Crop Tank
Amazon
Spiritual Gangster Amor Crop Tank
Spiritual Gangster is clothing for 'high vibration living' and with 24% off of this crop tank, you will be vibing high all summer long!
$52 (REGULARLY $68)
Endless Rose Padded Shoulder Tee
Endless Rose Padded Shoulder Tee
Amazon
Endless Rose Padded Shoulder Tee
This boxy endless rose T-shirt features padded shoulders and is a trendy pick for your wardrobe! With 44% off, you wont want to miss this deal!
$28 (REGULARLY $50)
7 For All Mankind Pocket T-Shirt
7 For All Mankind Pocket T-Shirt
Amazon
7 For All Mankind Pocket T-Shirt
This 7 For All Mankind crew neck pocket T-shirt is a great staple for any guy's wardrobe. 
$25 (REGULARLY $31)
7 For All Mankind Racerback Tank
7 For All Mankind Racerback Tank
Amazon
7 For All Mankind Racerback Tank
This 7 For All Mankind tank is an essential staple for any wardrobe, featuring a racerback silhouette and formfitting ribbed knit, this will be one you'll want to add to cart! 
$30 (REGULARLY $38)
MakeMeChic Twist Front Tee
MakeMeChic Twist Front Tee
Amazon
MakeMeChic Twist Front Tee
This MakeMeChic Twist Front Tee is perfect for those who want to venture into the land of the crop top but not fully commit. Reviewers say this tee fits true-to-size, isn't too short on the torso and is 'exactly as it appears.'
$14 (REGULARLY $17)
Free People Women's Feelin It Tee
Free People Women's Feelin It Tee
Amazon
Free People Women's Feelin It Tee
This breathable cotton and linen blend tee from Free People will be great for hot summer months but can easily transition into your fall and winter wardrobe. 
$33 (REGULARLY $48)
Free People Women's Sammie Tee
Free People Women's Sammie Tee
Amazon
Free People Women's Sammie Tee
This swingy, summer-ready tee with its deconstructed style is perfect addition to your summer wardrobe!
$41 (REGULARLY $58)
WAYF Women's Kelly Bralette
WAYF Women's Kelly Bralette
Amazon
WAYF Women's Kelly Bralette
This WAYF bralette is perfect to wear as an under shirt or on its own and at 44% off, you'll want to add to cart ASAP! 
$23 (REGULARLY $40)
RVCA Sport Vent Crew Neck T-Shirt
RVCA Sport Vent Crew Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
RVCA Sport Vent Crew Neck T-Shirt
This is an awesome deal at 28% off! With its vent sleeves for breathability, reviewers say this tee is the 'perfect workout shirt.'
$33 (REGULARLY $45)
Wings + Horns Base Henley
Wings + Horns Base Henley
Amazon
Wings + Horns Base Henley
This short-sleeve henley by Wing + Horns will help you create a modern look with its heathered knit and exposed stitching.
$54 (REGULARLY $67)
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
With almost 6,000 5-star reviews, this 20% off deal on the INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt is one you'll want to add to cart!
$14 (REGULARLY $17)
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
Amazon
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
Great for layering or wearing alone, this cotton slim-fit crew neck is a great staple for any man's wardrobe. 
$9 (REGULARLY $13)
Under Armour Essential Lite Socks
Under Armour Essential Lite Socks
Amazon
Under Armour Essential Lite Socks
Under Armor's 6-pack of essential lite socks are great and light-weight reviewers say!
$14 (REGULARLY 20)
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This casual long sleeve shirt is very stylish and can be worn many ways.
$19 - $24
Womens 6 Pack Casual Low Cut Socks
Womens 6 Pack Casual Low Cut Socks
Amazon
Womens 6 Pack Casual Low Cut Socks
These casual socks are very comfortable and super soft.
$9 (REGULARLY $13)
MWUS No Show Socks
MWUS No Show Socks
Amazon
MWUS No Show Socks
Are you even wearing socks? These MWUS No Shows will make you forget them with their light and breathable material! 
$9 (REGULARLY $15)
Mens Cotton Dress Socks 5 Pair Gift Box
Mens Cotton Dress Socks 5 Pair Gift Box
Amazon
Mens Cotton Dress Socks 5 Pair Gift Box
These socks are soft, thin and breathable. This pack of 5 is the perfect gift. 
$20
DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Hiking Socks
DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Hiking Socks
Amazon
DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Hiking Socks
With the cushioning of these socks, they're ideal for hiking and other outdoor activities!
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Gold Toe Women's Classic Turn Cuff Socks
Gold Toe Women's Classic Turn Cuff Socks
Amazon
Gold Toe Women's Classic Turn Cuff Socks
If the reviews have anything to say about them, these Gold Toe Women's Classic Socks are a simple add to cart. They keep feet warm without the bulk! 
$12 (REGULARLY $15)
wernies No Show Men Socks
wernies No Show Men Socks
Amazon
wernies No Show Men Socks
With over 13,000 reviews, wernies No Show Socks are a must-have for many! 
$14 (REGULARLY $17)
Gildan Mens Covered Waistband Boxer Briefs
Gildan Mens Covered Waistband Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Gildan Mens Covered Waistband Boxer Briefs
These boxer briefs are the ultimate in comfort. This tag free design will help to keep you comfortable. 
$16 - $30
Tommy Hilfiger Mens Boxer Brief 4 Pack
Tommy Hilfiger Mens Boxer Brief 4 Pack
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Mens Boxer Brief 4 Pack
The snug fit of these boxer briefs allows you to be comfortable throughout the day.
$29 - $31

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Handbags

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Swimwear under $50

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Designer Sunglasses

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Sneakers

Our Favorite 300 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

J.Lo's Makeup Artist's Go-To Eyebrow Pencil Is on Sale for Prime Day