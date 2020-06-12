Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals This Week

Online deals are continuing to roll out for the summer, which means there are a lot of ways to save big on fashion, beauty and home products.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to score new sandals for summer or stock up on moisturizer if you're running low while they're discounted.

Many big brands are having sales, but it is also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time.

Scroll through the best deals happening now.

Clothing and Accessories

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Backcountry

Up to 30% off the North Face, Columbia, Under Armour and more for Father's Day. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

Up to 50% off everything and extra 10% off. Shop surprise deals: jumpsuits from $49 and men's dress shirts from $39.Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Boohoo

50% to 80% off everything.

Chicos

Take 40% off your purchase with code 29238.

Cotton On

50% to 70% off outlet sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Eloquii

Take 40% off your purchase with code SUMMERTIME. Shop $25 tops and $35 dresses and swim. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Forever 21

Up to 50% off on swim. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 60% off everything and extra 50% off sale styles with code PERK. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100.

J.Crew

Take 60% off when you purchase three or more select summer picks with code SHOPMORE.Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score deals through June 27 with free shipping; these items are final sale. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Levi's

Extra 40% off sale styles with the code HELLOSUMMER. Free shipping when you spend $100 or more.

Lucky Brand

Up to 75% off sale styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Extra 30% off sale styles and extra 50% off select sale styles with the code SWEETDEAL. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders.Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything and extra 10% off with code XTRA10OFF. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nasty Gal

55% off everything, including sale styles. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Up to 50% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Up to 40% off sitewide. Free shipping and returns.

PrettyLittleThing

Get 50% off everything with code GIMME50.

Reebok

40% off sitewide and 25% off select styles for Reebok Unlocked loyalty members only. Use the code DAD40 and sign in to redeem. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Up to 65% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shein

Take $5 off orders $59+ and $10 off orders $99+ with the code HEATWAVE20.

Splendid

Online warehouse sale: styles from $19 to $59. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19; nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Up to 65% off sale styles. Staud is donating 10% of all sales for the month of June to the Color Of Change, an organization that designs campaigns to end racism.

Stuart Weitzman

50% off new summer sandals and more. Free shipping and returns.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.

Universal Standard

Capsules are 25% off. Free shipping and returns.

Accessories

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, BaubleBar is offering weekly limited-time deals. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Up to 30% off select jewelry with the code GIFT2020. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Chinese Laundry

Up to 60% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

50% off select sandals and free shipping with the code TIMEFORSUN.

GlassesUSA

Buy one, get one free for both eyeglasses and sunglasses (can include one premium pair). Free shipping and returns.

Naturalizer

Take 40% off one pair of sandals and 50% off two or more pairs with free shipping; use the code WANTNEEDLOVE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Quay

Get 15% off any two or more frames with code LUCKY15.

Ray-Ban

20% off select eyewear and 30% off select gradient shades with the code FLASHSALE. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Up to 40% off summer favorites. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Sole Society

30% off full-price and sale items with the code SUMMER30. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Steve Madden

Take 60% off select items with code SPRING60, 50% off with code SPRING50 and 40% off with code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Sunglass Hut

20% off select styles. Free two-day shipping and free returns.

Superga

25% off sitewide with code SNEAKER25. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Swarovski

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping.

TOMS

25% off almost everything with the code SUNSHINE. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Vince Camuto

Up to 75% off select styles. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Zales

Up to 40% off on jewelry. Free shipping.

Clothing, Accessories and Beauty

Bloomingdale's

Take 30% off labeled items. Loyallists get a $25 reward card for every $100 spent on select items.

JCPenney

Up to 50% off brands you love and extra 30% off with the code FAMILY19.

Macy's

Up to 30% off select regular priced, sale and clearance items with the code FRIEND. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off clearance sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Verishop

New deals on select styles through June 18. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Kate Somerville

Buy one full size UncompliKated SPF ($38) and get a second one free when you use promo code SPFGIFT; this offer is valid through June 15. Also, receive Kate's DeliKate Minis (a $65 value) when you spend $120. Shipping and returns are free.

L'Occitane

Up to 50% off on select skincare and body care favorites. Save up to 30% off on gift sets. Free shipping when you spend $49 or more.

Sally Beauty

Clearance prices on a range of beauty products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SkinStore

Up to 25% off your order with the code COUNTDOWN.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Swim

Jade Swim

20% off sitewide and free domestic shipping. Discount applied at checkout.

La Porte Swim

Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. La Porte will donate 50% of all sales to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the NAACP to fight racism.

Home

Boutique Rugs

60% off flash sale rugs with the code FLASH60. Free shipping.

BrüMate

Up to 45% off all Winesulator sets through June 15.

Delilah Home

Up to 70% off and receive free freight on orders over $100.

Joss & Main

Fresh price cuts starting at 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Overstock

70% off thousands of items and free shipping.

Rugs USA

Up to 70% off flash sale rugs. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Target

Save up to 25% on home items.

Wayfair

Up to 65% off outdoor sale items. Free shipping on orders over $35. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

