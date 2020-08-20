Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Shopping bags stock
Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived, and tons of items are on sale for under $50.

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Medium Seamless Pave Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom

Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals. 

REGULARLY $59

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop
Topshop ribbed open front cardigan
Nordstrom
Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop

A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend.

REGULARLY $68

Cieone Sandal
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Cieone Sandal
Nordstrom
Cieone Sandal
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals. 

REGULARLY $98.95

Teardrop Choker Necklace
Adina’s Jewels
Adina’s Jewels Tear drop choker necklace
Nordstrom
Teardrop Choker Necklace
Adina’s Jewels

A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings. 

REGULARLY $78

X_PLR Men's Sneaker
Adidas
Adidas X_PLR Sneaker (Men)
Nordstrom
X_PLR Men's Sneaker
Adidas

Breathable mesh and a speed-lacing cage make for the perfect running sneaker. 

REGULARLY $85

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden

Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look. 

REGULARLY $89.95

Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Topshop
Topshop Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Topshop

Add some flair to your wardrobe with a sleek button-down faux leather shirtdress with balloon sleeves. 

REGULARLY $78

Love Me Lip Kit
MAC
MAC Love Me Lip Kit
Nordstrom
Love Me Lip Kit
MAC

A winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner and lipstick available in pink or neutral. 

A $54.50 VALUE

Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx
Spanx Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Nordstrom
Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx

A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support.

REGULARLY $68

Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply
Thread and Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
Nordstrom
Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply

This super soft Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover will keep you warm and cozy.

ORIGINALLY $78

Studio Crop Lite Leggings
Zella
Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings
Nordstrom
Studio Crop Lite Leggings
Zella

These Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings are a steal for under $50.

ORIGINALLY $55

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori

This Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a fan favorite. It also comes in five colors: pink, coal, cosmetic, sea breeze and violet. 

ORIGINALLY $68

West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Zella
Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom
West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Zella

The Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie is made with soft cotton and French terry.

ORIGINALLY $79

The Essentials Set
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
Nordstrom
The Essentials Set
Mario Badescu

The Mario Badescu The Essentials Set comes with cleanser, lip balm and lotion.

A $33 VALUE

ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Nordstrom
ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash is a cult favorite among skincare enthusiasts.  

ORIGINALLY $38

Rookie Bootie
Steve Madden
Rookie Bootie STEVE MADDEN
Nordstrom
Rookie Bootie
Steve Madden
REGULARLY $101.95

Signature Lace Boyshorts
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshorts
Nordstrom
Signature Lace Boyshorts
Hanky Panky

These lace boyshorts are so comfy and cute.

REGULARLY $32

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Steve Madden Booties for $49.90

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Fall Jacket Styles the Royals Love

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes, Bags and More

 