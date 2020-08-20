Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived, and tons of items are on sale for under $50.

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Nordstrom Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals. REGULARLY $59 $34.90 at Nordstrom

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop Nordstrom Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Cieone Sandal Karl Lagerfeld Paris Nordstrom Cieone Sandal Karl Lagerfeld Paris Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals. REGULARLY $98.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Teardrop Choker Necklace Adina’s Jewels Nordstrom Teardrop Choker Necklace Adina’s Jewels A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings. REGULARLY $78 $44.90 at Nordstrom

X_PLR Men's Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom X_PLR Men's Sneaker Adidas Breathable mesh and a speed-lacing cage make for the perfect running sneaker. REGULARLY $85 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Nordstrom Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look. REGULARLY $89.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress Topshop Nordstrom Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress Topshop Add some flair to your wardrobe with a sleek button-down faux leather shirtdress with balloon sleeves. REGULARLY $78 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Love Me Lip Kit MAC Nordstrom Love Me Lip Kit MAC A winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner and lipstick available in pink or neutral. A $54.50 VALUE $35 at Nordstrom

Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx Nordstrom Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support. REGULARLY $68 $33.90 at Nordstrom

Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply Nordstrom Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply This super soft Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover will keep you warm and cozy. ORIGINALLY $78 $45.90 at Nordstrom

Studio Crop Lite Leggings Zella Nordstrom Studio Crop Lite Leggings Zella These Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings are a steal for under $50. ORIGINALLY $55 $35.90 at Nordstrom

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori This Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a fan favorite. It also comes in five colors: pink, coal, cosmetic, sea breeze and violet. ORIGINALLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella Nordstrom West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella The Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie is made with soft cotton and French terry. ORIGINALLY $79 $49.95 at Nordstrom

The Essentials Set Mario Badescu Nordstrom The Essentials Set Mario Badescu The Mario Badescu The Essentials Set comes with cleanser, lip balm and lotion. A $33 VALUE $23 at Nordstrom

ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville Nordstrom ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash is a cult favorite among skincare enthusiasts. ORIGINALLY $38 $22.50 at Nordstrom

Rookie Bootie Steve Madden Nordstrom Rookie Bootie Steve Madden REGULARLY $101.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Signature Lace Boyshorts Hanky Panky Nordstrom Signature Lace Boyshorts Hanky Panky These lace boyshorts are so comfy and cute. REGULARLY $32 $20.90 at Nordstrom

