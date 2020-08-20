Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived, and tons of items are on sale for under $50.
Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!
Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals.
A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend.
Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals.
A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings.
Breathable mesh and a speed-lacing cage make for the perfect running sneaker.
Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look.
Add some flair to your wardrobe with a sleek button-down faux leather shirtdress with balloon sleeves.
A winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner and lipstick available in pink or neutral.
A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support.
This super soft Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover will keep you warm and cozy.
These Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings are a steal for under $50.
This Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a fan favorite. It also comes in five colors: pink, coal, cosmetic, sea breeze and violet.
The Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie is made with soft cotton and French terry.
The Mario Badescu The Essentials Set comes with cleanser, lip balm and lotion.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash is a cult favorite among skincare enthusiasts.
These lace boyshorts are so comfy and cute.
